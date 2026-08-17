KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Result 2026 Releases at kearecruitment.karnataka.gov.in - Link Here

KEA Constable Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the provisional result of the Civil Police Constable Recruitment (RPC & KK) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Civil Police Constable posts can download the result pdf through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA Constable Result 2026 Download Link

The result download link for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment (RPC & KK) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the result pdf through the link given on the official website. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-