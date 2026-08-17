KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Result 2026 Releases at kearecruitment.karnataka.gov.in - Link Here
KEA Constable Result 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment (RPC & KK) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) on its official website. Candidates can download the result pdf through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Check KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Result 2026 pdf link and more details here.
KEA Constable Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the provisional result of the Civil Police Constable Recruitment (RPC & KK) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Civil Police Constable posts can download the result pdf through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KEA Constable Result 2026 Download Link
The result download link for the Civil Police Constable Recruitment (RPC & KK) and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the result pdf through the link given on the official website. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|Event
|Details
|Civil Police Constable Recruitment - Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) - 2026
|Download Link
|
Civil Police Constable Recruitment - Kalyana Karnataka (KK) - 2026
|Download Link
KEA Constable Result 2026 Highlights
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had earlier launched the recruitmetn drive for the Civil Police Constable posts in the Police Department. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|Post Name
|Civil Police Constable positions
|Category
|Result
|Exam typs
|Kannada language test
|Result Status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/
How to download KEA Constable Result 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA Constable 2026 through the link available on the official website. You can follow the steps given below to download the same easily-
- Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the "Provisional Civil Constable RPC Posts - 2026 Examination Result."
- A new page will open where you have to provide your login credentials to the link.
- Your result will be displayed on your screen.
- Download and save for future reference.
What's Next After KEA Karnataka Civil Police Constable Result 2026?
All those candidates who have shortlisted in the written exam for the Police Constable (Civil) vacancies, they will have to appear for Physical Tests i.e. Physical Standard Test and Endurance Test. Below are the details of hte PST & ET test-
- Physical Standard Test (PST): This test is basically to evaluate height and chest measurements for men (minimum 168 cm height), and height and weight for women/transgender candidates (minimum 157 cm height and 45 kg weight).
- Endurance Test (ET): Candidates who pass the PST must successfully complete a sequence of endurance events (such as running, high jump or long jump, and shot put) to qualify. These physical tests are strictly qualifying in nature and do not carry marks.
- Medical Examination & Document Verification: Candidates shortlisted will undergo a medical evaluation by a Medical Board. This evaluation tests fields like vision, hearing, and checks for musculoskeletal deformities. Candidates must also present their valid original caste, income, and reservation certificates for official verification.
- Final Selection & Training: Following the medical reports, the selection authority compiles the final selection list.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.