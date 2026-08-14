KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 For Kannada Language at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Admit Card Link PDF shortly

KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to soon release the KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 for the Kannada language on its official website. The authority will be conducting the Kannada Language Test on August 22, 2026 across the state. The test will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates applied for various posts including CAR/DAR/KSRP/IRB/KSISF Constable positions in the Police Department, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Revenue Department, Surveyors, teachers in Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions, and Section Officers in the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. You can download the KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 through the link given in the article below.

KEA Kannada Test 2026: Why Important

The Kannada language exam is a crucial part of the selection process for various posts including CAR/DAR/KSRP/IRB/KSISF Constable, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Surveyors, Teachers and Section Officers in the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Candidates appearing in the Kannada Language Test should note that this is strictly a qualifying exam and marks will not be used for final selection. However, failing to pass the test can disqualify the candidates from job eligibility.

KEA Karnataka Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

Candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including Constable, Revenue Department, Surveyors, teachers, Section Officers and others will have to appear for Kannada Language Test scheduled on August 22, 2026. The hall ticket download link will be activated on the official website and you can download your hall ticket by logging in with your application number and date of birth to the link at the official website. Alternatively the Hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-