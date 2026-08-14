KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 For Kannada Language at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Admit Card Link PDF shortly
KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 will be released soon by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the Kannada language scheduled on August 22, 2026. The test will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM for the posts including Constable, Revenue Department, Surveyors, teachers, Section Officers and others. Check all details here.
KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to soon release the KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 for the Kannada language on its official website. The authority will be conducting the Kannada Language Test on August 22, 2026 across the state. The test will be conducted from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates applied for various posts including CAR/DAR/KSRP/IRB/KSISF Constable positions in the Police Department, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Revenue Department, Surveyors, teachers in Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions, and Section Officers in the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. You can download the KEA Constable Hall Ticket 2026 through the link given in the article below.
KEA Kannada Test 2026: Why Important
The Kannada language exam is a crucial part of the selection process for various posts including CAR/DAR/KSRP/IRB/KSISF Constable, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Surveyors, Teachers and Section Officers in the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Candidates appearing in the Kannada Language Test should note that this is strictly a qualifying exam and marks will not be used for final selection. However, failing to pass the test can disqualify the candidates from job eligibility.
KEA Karnataka Constable Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
Candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including Constable, Revenue Department, Surveyors, teachers, Section Officers and others will have to appear for Kannada Language Test scheduled on August 22, 2026. The hall ticket download link will be activated on the official website and you can download your hall ticket by logging in with your application number and date of birth to the link at the official website. Alternatively the Hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
KEA Kannada Test 2026: Exam Schedule and Structure
The Kannada language exam is especially for the posts of CAR/DAR/KSRP/IRB/KSISF Constable positions in the Police Department, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) posts in the Revenue Department, Surveyors, teachers in Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions, and Section Officers in the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Candidates should note that the Kannada Test will be held on August 22, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM across the state. The test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions worth a maximum of 150 marks, meaning each question is worth 1.5 marks.Check details below-
|Event
|Details
|Exam Date
|August 22, 2026
|Total Number of Questions
|100
|Full Marks
|150
|Shift Timing
|3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
How to Download KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates shortlisted for the written exam for the Kannada language Test can get their KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website. You can download the Admit Card through the following easy process:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA.
- Step 2: Visit the recruitment page and click on the link for KEA Constable Test Hall Ticket 2026.
- Step 3: Provide your Login credentials i.e. Application Number/Enrollment ID, Applicant’s Name and captcha code.
- Step 4: Click on the Login button on the home page.
- Step 5: Now, you can view the KSP Constable Hall Ticket 2026 on the screen.
- Step 6: Download hall ticket and save the same for future reference
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