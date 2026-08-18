KVS NVS Result 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Download Tier 2 Merit List PDF Here
CBSE has officially released the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 today, August 18, for various PGT/TGT subjects and non-teaching posts. Candidates who appeared for these posts must check and download the result from the official website.
Key Points
- KVS NVS Tier 2 Phase 1 results declared on August 17, 2026, for PGT & TGT CS.
- Phase 2 results released on August 18, 2026, for various PGT & TGT subjects.
- Candidates can check results online; interviews/skill tests for shortlisted candidates next.
KVS NVS Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026. After the first phase on August 17, 2026, CBSE declared results for more posts on August 18, 2026. This includes Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in subjects like Assamese, Urdu, Bangla, Garo, Bio-Technology, Manipuri, Tamil, and Telugu, along with Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Manipuri, Urdu, Bangla, Nepali, Gujarati, Odiya, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tamil. Results for the remaining posts will be declared in further phases. Candidates can check their shortlisting status and marks through their application login.
Important Update— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 18, 2026
Second Phase Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS declared today on 18.08.2026
Candidates can now access the result through the Link : https://t.co/Z2S0VHcrOL
Candidates are further advised to refer to verified information from official… pic.twitter.com/YURSN5yj0P
KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Download Link
KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 is now available on the official website of cbse.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the KVS NVS Examination 2026 can now check the result for various subjects.
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KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026
KVS NVS Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about KVS NVS Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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KVS NVS Teaching & Non-Teaching Recruitment 2026
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Conducting Body
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CBSE (CTET Unit), on behalf of KVS and NVS
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Result Name
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KVS NVS Tier 2 (Mains) Result 2026
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Tier 2 Exam Dates
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March 27 to March 31, 2026
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Result Release Mode
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Phase-wise
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Phase 1 Result Declared On
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August 17, 2026
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Phase 1 Posts Covered
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PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, Stenographer Grade I
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Phase 2 Result Declared On
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August 18, 2026
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Phase 2 Posts Covered
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PGT: Assamese, Urdu, Bangla, Garo, Bio-Technology, Manipuri, Tamil, Telugu TGT: Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Manipuri, Urdu, Bangla, Nepali, Gujarati, Odiya, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil Other: Non-Teaching posts
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Remaining Posts
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Results to be released in further phases
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Total Vacancies
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15,762 (across TGT, PGT, PRT, and other posts)
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Official Websites
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examinationservices.nic.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in, cbse.gov.in
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Login Details Required
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Application/Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Marksheet Availability
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With Interview: Within 15 days of final result Without Interview: Available now alongside the result
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Next Step
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Interview or Skill Test, as applicable (call letters via candidate login)
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EMRS Result
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To be declared separately on the official EMRS/NESTS website
How to Check KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their result:
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Visit the official website, examinationservices.nic.in (or kvsangathan.nic.in / navodaya.gov.in / cbse.gov.in).
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Select "KVS NVS Tier-II Recruitment Result 2026" on the homepage.
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Click on the result link for your post.
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Log in using your application number/registration number and date of birth.
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Your result/scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Check your shortlisting status, marks (if applicable), and category.
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Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.
What's Next After the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026
The next step depends on the post applied for:
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Posts with Interview (e.g., PGT, TGT, Finance Officer, and other posts requiring an interview): Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The interview schedule and call letters will be released later in the candidate's application login, after being finalised in consultation with KVS/NVS. Marksheets for these posts will be issued within 15 days from the date of the final result, after the interview process is completed.
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Posts with Skill Test (e.g., Stenographer Grade I): Shortlisted candidates will be called for a Skill Test. The schedule and call letters will be made available through the candidate login once finalised.
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Preference Submission: Candidates who are required to submit a preference under the Recruitment Notification can do so through the application portal. This must be done carefully within the given time period.
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Regular Updates: Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS, along with their application login, for updates on interviews, skill tests, and further recruitment stages.
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EMRS Candidates: Results for EMRS Tier-II posts will be declared separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com