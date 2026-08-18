KVS NVS Result 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Download Tier 2 Merit List PDF Here

Important Update Second Phase Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS declared today on 18.08.2026 Candidates can now access the result through the Link : https://t.co/Z2S0VHcrOL Candidates are further advised to refer to verified information from official… pic.twitter.com/YURSN5yj0P

KVS NVS Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026. After the first phase on August 17, 2026, CBSE declared results for more posts on August 18, 2026 . This includes Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in subjects like Assamese, Urdu, Bangla, Garo, Bio-Technology, Manipuri, Tamil, and Telugu, along with Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Manipuri, Urdu, Bangla, Nepali, Gujarati, Odiya, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tamil. Results for the remaining posts will be declared in further phases. Candidates can check their shortlisting status and marks through their application login.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Download Link

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 is now available on the official website of cbse.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the KVS NVS Examination 2026 can now check the result for various subjects.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Click Here

KVS NVS Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about KVS NVS Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: