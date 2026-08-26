Madras University Revaluation Results 2026 OUT at unom.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
UNOM Revaluation Results 2026: The University of Madras (UNOM) has declared the Madras University revaluation results of all semesters for various UG, PG, and professional courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.
Key Points
- University of Madras released revaluation results for various UG, PG, and professional courses.
- Final semester results for courses like BA, BSc, BCom were released on August 24, 2026.
- Students can check results online at unom.ac.in by entering their register number.
University of Madras Revaluation Results 2026: The University of Madras (UNOM) has released the revaluation results for various UG, PG, and professional courses. The university released the final semester results for courses like BA, BBA, BSc, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom on August 24, 2026. The University of Madras Revaluation Results 2026 have been released online on the official website: unom.ac.in. All the students who applied for revaluation can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To download the Madras University revaluation result 2026, the students need to enter their register number.
UNOM Revaluation Results 2026
The University of Madras has released the final semester evaluation results for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Madras University results 2026 on the official website of the University: unom.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the results
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Madras University Revaluation Results 2026
Steps to Check University of Madras Revaluation Results 2026.
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the unom.ac.in result 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Details on Madras University Result 2026 Marksheet PDF
Madras University has released the Madras University revaluation result 2026 marksheet PDF on the official website. The Madras University marksheet will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Roll Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Total Marks
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Revised Marks
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Result Date
University of Madras: Highlights
University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an Act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.
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University of Madras Highlights
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University Name
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University of Madras, commonly known as Madras University
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Established
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1857
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Location
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Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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UNOM Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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Manager - Editorial
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