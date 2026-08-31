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Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 16:58 IST

Aspirants can check Malda Medical College expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. The expected rank ranges between 15119 to 140117 ranks for all categories. Also find previous year trends to understand the seat allocation for past past three years.  

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 is estimated between 15119 to 140117 for all categories. Wherein under All India Quota, general category ranks stands between 15119 to 20717. The estimated range is calculated based on various factors including previous year trends. The official Round 2 cutoff will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee. In the meantime, candidates can analyse the seat allocation option through historical figures. A total of 150 seats are available for this academic year, in which 25 seats are newly added by the National Medical Commission for 2026-27 academic cycle. Based on the seat matrix and previous year trends provided below, candidates can estimate the upcoming admission possibilities for MBBS seats with 15% reservation under All India Quota. 

Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check Round expected opening and closing ranks to determine seat allocation during Round 2 admission at Malda Medical College. Candidates can find the expected range under All India Quota for different categories. General category seat admission opened at 15119 to 20717 ranks.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

General

15119 - 17056

19821 - 20717

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

OBC

17746 - 18729

20521 - 21417

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

EWS

17949 - 19284

21721 - 22817

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

SC

90074 - 98449

116421 - 121217

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

ST

116405 - 121293

130821 - 140117

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candiates are also advised to check last year opening and closing ranks during the Round 2 admission. For general category admission opened at 18519 to 20410 ranks. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

General

18519

20410

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

OBC

17552

21158

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

EWS

20415

22513

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

SC

117846

120557

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

ST

133959

139023

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The general category admission stood within the range of 17054 to 18409. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

General

17054

18409

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

OBC

18727

19116

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

EWS

19282

20183

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

SC

104289

110921

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

ST

133517

133517

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The general category admission during the year 2023 Round 2 began at 14617 and closed at 14989. Check the category-wise distribution shared below. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

General

14617

14989

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

OBC

10565

17136

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

EWS

15254

15254

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

SC

98447

99288

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

ST

121291

121291

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission at Malda Medical College provided below.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

General

12719

15118

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

OBC

16665

17745

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

EWS

11737

17948

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

SC

87351

90073

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda

MBBS

All India

ST

105253

116404

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 16:58 IST

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