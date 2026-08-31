Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Aspirants can check Malda Medical College expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided below. The expected rank ranges between 15119 to 140117 ranks for all categories. Also find previous year trends to understand the seat allocation for past past three years.
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 is estimated between 15119 to 140117 for all categories. Wherein under All India Quota, general category ranks stands between 15119 to 20717. The estimated range is calculated based on various factors including previous year trends. The official Round 2 cutoff will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee. In the meantime, candidates can analyse the seat allocation option through historical figures. A total of 150 seats are available for this academic year, in which 25 seats are newly added by the National Medical Commission for 2026-27 academic cycle. Based on the seat matrix and previous year trends provided below, candidates can estimate the upcoming admission possibilities for MBBS seats with 15% reservation under All India Quota.
Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check Round expected opening and closing ranks to determine seat allocation during Round 2 admission at Malda Medical College. Candidates can find the expected range under All India Quota for different categories. General category seat admission opened at 15119 to 20717 ranks.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
15119 - 17056
|
19821 - 20717
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
17746 - 18729
|
20521 - 21417
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
17949 - 19284
|
21721 - 22817
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
90074 - 98449
|
116421 - 121217
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
116405 - 121293
|
130821 - 140117
Malda Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candiates are also advised to check last year opening and closing ranks during the Round 2 admission. For general category admission opened at 18519 to 20410 ranks.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
18519
|
20410
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
17552
|
21158
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
20415
|
22513
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
117846
|
120557
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
133959
|
139023
Malda Medical College Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The general category admission stood within the range of 17054 to 18409.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
17054
|
18409
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
18727
|
19116
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
19282
|
20183
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
104289
|
110921
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
133517
|
133517
Malda Medical College Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
The general category admission during the year 2023 Round 2 began at 14617 and closed at 14989. Check the category-wise distribution shared below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
14617
|
14989
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
10565
|
17136
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15254
|
15254
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
98447
|
99288
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
121291
|
121291
Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the official NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission at Malda Medical College provided below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
12719
|
15118
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
16665
|
17745
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
11737
|
17948
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
87351
|
90073
|
Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
105253
|
116404
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