Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda expected NEET UG 2026 Round 2 is estimated between 15119 to 140117 for all categories. Wherein under All India Quota, general category ranks stands between 15119 to 20717. The estimated range is calculated based on various factors including previous year trends. The official Round 2 cutoff will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee. In the meantime, candidates can analyse the seat allocation option through historical figures. A total of 150 seats are available for this academic year, in which 25 seats are newly added by the National Medical Commission for 2026-27 academic cycle. Based on the seat matrix and previous year trends provided below, candidates can estimate the upcoming admission possibilities for MBBS seats with 15% reservation under All India Quota.

Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks Malda Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check Round expected opening and closing ranks to determine seat allocation during Round 2 admission at Malda Medical College. Candidates can find the expected range under All India Quota for different categories. General category seat admission opened at 15119 to 20717 ranks. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India General 15119 - 17056 19821 - 20717 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India OBC 17746 - 18729 20521 - 21417 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India EWS 17949 - 19284 21721 - 22817 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India SC 90074 - 98449 116421 - 121217 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India ST 116405 - 121293 130821 - 140117

Malda Medical College Cutoff 2025: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Candiates are also advised to check last year opening and closing ranks during the Round 2 admission. For general category admission opened at 18519 to 20410 ranks. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India General 18519 20410 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India OBC 17552 21158 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India EWS 20415 22513 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India SC 117846 120557 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India ST 133959 139023 Malda Medical College Cutoff 2024: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. The general category admission stood within the range of 17054 to 18409. College Name Course Quota Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India General 17054 18409 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India OBC 18727 19116 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India EWS 19282 20183 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India SC 104289 110921 Malda Medical College & Hospital, Malda MBBS All India ST 133517 133517 Malda Medical College Cutoff 2023: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks The general category admission during the year 2023 Round 2 began at 14617 and closed at 14989. Check the category-wise distribution shared below.