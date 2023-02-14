MPPSC Apply Online 2022 Last Date Extended: Check Official Notification

The MPPSC has extended the last date to apply for State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Exam can check here last date and process to apply.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the extension of last date to apply for the State Service Exam 2022 (MPPSC SSE 2022) and State Forest Service Exam 2022. Earlier as per the official notification the last date to apply was 9 February 2023 which has been further extended till 16 February 2023 Till 12 Noon. Also the last date to rectify mistakes in the form is extended till 18 February 2023 till 12 Noon. Candidates who want to appear for the State Service Exam 2022 (MPPSC SSE 2022) and State Forest Service Exam 2022 and have not applied till date have one more chance to apply from the official website of MPPSC at - https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

PDF Notice Regarding Extension of Last Date to apply for MPPSC SSE 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the State Service Exam 2022 (MPPSC SSE 2022) and State Forest Service Exam 2022 are requested to go through the official notifications and ensure their eligibility before applying.

Download MPPSC SSE 2022 Notification PDF Here

Download MPPSC Forest Service Notification PDF Here

How to Apply for MPPSC SSE 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at- https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Apply Online Section

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Recruitment Advertisement For State Forest Service Examination 2022 or Recruitment Advertisement For State Service Examination 2022”

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and submit the form.

The MPPSC SSE 2022 Prelims Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2023. The admit card will be made available from 14 May 2023. This year there are a total of 427 Vacancies in the MPPSC SSE 2022 in various services of the state like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commercial Tax Inspector etc and a Total of 15 Vacancies in the Forest Service Exam. Candidates are advised to go through the notification properly and read all instructions carefully. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for further updates.





