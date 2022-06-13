MPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 Released: Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF

Download MPPSC Admit Card 2021.Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims that will be held on 19th June 2022.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Previous Years Papers: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Prelims exam has been released for download from 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

In this article, we have shared the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Previous Years Papers with Answer Keys PDF.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date 10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration General Studies 100 200 2 Hours General Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours

NOTE: All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MPPSC Prelims exam. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Previous Years’ Papers with Answers Keys

MPPSC Admit Card 2021

MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Prelims exam has been released for download from 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021

(i) Candidates can click on the direct link to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021 or visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the same.

(ii) Candidates will be required to keep their registration number (which they have received after submitting their applications) and date of birth details ready before starting the Admit Card download process.

(iii) Visit the official website of MPPSC. Click on the Admit Cards tab located on the right side of the official website. A new window will open.

(vi) Click on the ‘Link’ icon under the title ‘Admit Card - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021’. Again, a new window will open.

(v) Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format requested along with verification code to login. Download the MPPSC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of the Admit Card to carry to the exam hall as well as further stages.

