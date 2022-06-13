MPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 Released: Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF

Download MPPSC Admit Card 2021.Check Previous Years’ Questions Papers with Answer Keys Official PDF for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims that will be held on 19th June 2022.

Updated: Jun 13, 2022 17:48 IST
MPPSC State Service & State Forest Previous Years Papers: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Prelims exam has been released for download from 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

In this article, we have shared the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Previous Years Papers with Answer Keys PDF.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

22nd December 2021

Application Start Date

10th January 2022 (12 PM)

Application End Date (Revised)

27th May 2022 (12 AM)

Admit Card Release Date

10th June 2022 - 19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date

July 2022 (Tentative)

MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date

24th November to 29th November 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date

4th December 2022

MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date

February 2023

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date

December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Duration

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

General Aptitude Test

100

200

2 Hours

NOTE: All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MPPSC Prelims exam. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Previous Years’ Papers with Answers Keys

Year

Papers

Official Question Papers

Answer Keys PDF

2020

Paper-1

Question Paper PDF

Answer Key PDF

Paper-2

Question Paper PDF

 

 

2019

Paper-1

State Service Question Paper PDF

Answer Key PDF

Paper-2

State Service Question Paper PDF

Paper-1

State Forest Service Question Paper PDF

Paper-2

State Forest Service Question Paper PDF

2018

Paper-1

Question Paper PDF

Answer Key PDF

Paper-2

Question Paper PDF

2017

Paper-1

Question Paper PDF

-

Paper-2

Question Paper PDF

2016

 

Paper-1

Question Paper PDF

-

Paper-2

Question Paper PDF

2015

Paper-1

Question Paper PDF

-

Paper-2

Question Paper PDF

Also Read: MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021: Check Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

MPPSC Admit Card 2021

MPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Prelims exam has been released for download from 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

Steps to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021

(i) Candidates can click on the direct link to download MPPSC Admit Card 2021 or visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for the same.

(ii) Candidates will be required to keep their registration number (which they have received after submitting their applications) and date of birth details ready before starting the Admit Card download process.

(iii) Visit the official website of MPPSC. Click on the Admit Cards tab located on the right side of the official website. A new window will open.

(vi) Click on the ‘Link’ icon under the title ‘Admit Card - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2021’. Again, a new window will open.

(v) Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format requested along with verification code to login. Download the MPPSC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out of the Admit Card to carry to the exam hall as well as further stages.

MPPSC Admit Card 2022 Download Link

