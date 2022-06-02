MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021: Check Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC will release the Admit Card for the Prelims exam on 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.
In this article, we have shared the Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021.
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
22nd December 2021
|
Application Start Date
|
10th January 2022 (12 PM)
|
Application End Date (Revised)
|
27th May 2022 (12 AM)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
10th June 2022
|
MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date
|
19th June 2022
|
MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date
|
19th June 2022
|
MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date
|
July 2022 (Tentative)
|
MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date
|
24th November to 29th November 2022
|
MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date
|
4th December 2022
|
MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date
|
February 2023
|
MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date
|
December 2022
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)
|
Papers
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
General Aptitude Test
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
NOTE: All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MPPSC Prelims exam. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims Syllabus
State Service Syllabus for General Studies (Paper-1)
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
1. History, Culture and Literature of Madhya Pradesh
|
|
2. History of India
|
|
3. Geography of Madhya Pradesh
|
|
4. Geography of World and India
|
|
5. Constitutional System and Economy of Madhya Pradesh
|
(1) Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh
(2) Economy of Madhya Pradesh
|
6. Constitution Government and Economy of India
|
|
7. Science and Technology
|
|
8. Current International and National Affairs
|
|
9. Information and Communication Technology
|
|
10. National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies
|
State Forest Service Syllabus for General Studies (Paper-1)
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
1. General Science and Environment
|
Questions on general science and Environment (Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity & Climate Change) will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of every day observation and experience as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline.
|
2. Current Events of National & International Importance
|
In current events knowledge of significant National and International level will be tested
|
3. History of India and Independent India
|
Questions of general knowledge related to social, economic and political aspects will be asked. Also, there will be questions on Indian National Movement and Development of Independent India.
|
4. Geography of India
|
(a) Geography of India
There will be questions of general knowledge relating to Physical, social and economic geography. It will also include questions on Indian Agriculture and Natural resources. There will be questions pertaining to demography and census of India.
(b) General Geographical awareness of world.
|
5. Indian Polity and Economy
|
Political system and constitution of the country, Panchayati Raj. social system, sustainable economic development, elections, political parties, plans. Industrial development, foreign trade and economic and financial Institutions.
|
6. Sports
|
Important games and sports tournaments. Awards, personalities and Renowned Sports Institutions of M.P., India. Asia and World
|
7. Geography. History and Culture of MP
|
There will be questions related to the development of Mountains, rivers, climate. Flora and Fauna, Minerals transportation in the Geography of Madhya Pradesh. It will also have questions relating to important dynasties of M.P., Contribution of important dynasties in the History & Culture of Madhya Pradesh. There will be questions on Tribals, Arts, Architecture, Fine Arts and Historical personalities of MP
|
8. Polity and Economy of MP
|
Political system. Political parties and elections, Panchayati Raj, Social system and sustainable economic development of MP. This will also include questions on Industry, Plans, Economic programmes, business, demography and census of MP
|
9. Information and Communication Technology
|
Questions pertaining to characteristics, uses, and terminologies such as website, online, search engine, e-mail, video mail, chatting, video conferencing, hacking, cracking, virus and cybercrime.
|
10. Acts
|
(i) Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) 1989 (No.33 of 1989) and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 (No. 22 of 1955)
(ii) The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993
Syllabus for General Aptitude Test (Common for both State Service and State Forest Service)
1. Comprehension
2. Interpersonal Skills including communication skills
3. Logical Reasoning and analytical ability
4. Decision making and problem-solving
5. General mental ability
6. Basic Numeracy (numbers, and their relations, order of magnitude etc.-Class X level) Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level)
7. Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)
Note: Question relating to Hindi Language Comprehension skill of Class X level will be tested through passages from Hindi language only without providing English Translation thereof in the question paper.
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Registration Ends Today 27th May: Check Eligibility Details Here