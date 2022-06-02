MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021: Check Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims that will be held on 19th June 2022. Also Check Admit Card release date.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC will release the Admit Card for the Prelims exam on 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

In this article, we have shared the Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date 10th June 2022 MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration General Studies 100 200 2 Hours General Aptitude Test 100 200 2 Hours

NOTE: All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MPPSC Prelims exam. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims Syllabus

State Service Syllabus for General Studies (Paper-1)

Subjects Topics 1. History, Culture and Literature of Madhya Pradesh Major events and Major dynasties in history of Madhya Pradesh

Contribution of Madhya Pradesh in freedom movement

Major arts and Sculpture of Madhya Pradesh

Major Tribes and Dialects of Madhya Pradesh

Major festivals, Folk music, Folk arts and folk literature of Madhya Pradesh

Important Literator of Madhya Pradesh and their literature

Religious and tourist places of Madhya Pradesh

Important Tribal Personalities of Madhya Pradesh 2. History of India Major features, Events and their administrative, Social end Economical Systems of Ancient arid Medieval India

Social and Religious reform movements in 19" and 20" century.

Independence struggle and Indian National Movement for Freedom

Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence 3. Geography of Madhya Pradesh Forest, forest Produce, Wildlife, Rivers, Mountains and Mountain ranges of Madhya Pradesh

Climate of Madhya Pradesh

Natural and Mineral resources of Madhya Pradesh

Transport in Madhya Pradesh

Major Irrigation and Electrical Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Agriculture, Animal husbandry and Agriculture based industries in Madhya Pradesh 4. Geography of World and India Physical Geography: Physical features and Natural regions

Natural Resources: Forest, Mineral resources, Water, Agriculture, Wildlife, National Parks/ Sanctuaries/Safari

Social Geography: Population related Demography (Population growth, Age, Sex ratio, Literacy and Economic activities)

Economic Geography: Naturel and*Î-tuman resources (Industry. Modes of Transport)

Continents/Countries/Oceans/Rivers/Mountains of world

Natural Resources of World

Conventional And hon conventional Energy Resources 5. Constitutional System and Economy of Madhya Pradesh (1) Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh (Governed, Council of Ministers, Legislative Assembly, High Court)

Three-tier System of Panchayati Raj and Urban Administration in Madhya (B) Economy of Madhya Pradesh (2) Economy of Madhya Pradesh Demography and Census: of Madhya Pradesh

Economic Development of Madhya Pradesh

Major Industries of Madhya Pradesh

Castes of Madhya Pradesh, Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes of Madhya Pradesh and Major Welfare Schemes of State 6. Constitution Government and Economy of India Government India Act 1919 and 1415

Constituent Assembly

Union Executive, President and Parliament

Fundamental Rights and Duties of the Citizens and Directive Principles of State Policy

Constitutional Amendments

Supreme Court and Judicial System

India Economy, Industrial Development and Foreign Trade, Import and Export

Financial Institutions- Reserve Bank of India, Nationalized Banks. Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Non-Banking Financial Institutions 7. Science and Technology Basic Principles of Science

Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology

Environment and Biodiversity

Ecological System

Nutrition, Food and Nutrient

Human Body

Agricultural Product Technology

Food Processing

Health Policy and Programmes

Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management 8. Current International and National Affairs Important Personalities and Places

Major Events

Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh 9. Information and Communication Technology Electronics, Information and Communication Technology

Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security

E-Governance

Internet and Social Networking Sites

E-commerce 10. National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies Election Commission of India

State Election Commission

Union Public Service Commission

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Comptroller and Auditor General

NITI Aayog

Human Rights. Commission

Women Commission

Child Protection Commission

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission

Backward class Commission

Information Commission

Vigilance Commission

National Green Tribunal

Food Preservation Commission etc

State Forest Service Syllabus for General Studies (Paper-1)

Subjects Topics 1. General Science and Environment Questions on general science and Environment (Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity & Climate Change) will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of every day observation and experience as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline. 2. Current Events of National & International Importance In current events knowledge of significant National and International level will be tested 3. History of India and Independent India Questions of general knowledge related to social, economic and political aspects will be asked. Also, there will be questions on Indian National Movement and Development of Independent India. 4. Geography of India (a) Geography of India There will be questions of general knowledge relating to Physical, social and economic geography. It will also include questions on Indian Agriculture and Natural resources. There will be questions pertaining to demography and census of India. (b) General Geographical awareness of world. 5. Indian Polity and Economy Political system and constitution of the country, Panchayati Raj. social system, sustainable economic development, elections, political parties, plans. Industrial development, foreign trade and economic and financial Institutions. 6. Sports Important games and sports tournaments. Awards, personalities and Renowned Sports Institutions of M.P., India. Asia and World 7. Geography. History and Culture of MP There will be questions related to the development of Mountains, rivers, climate. Flora and Fauna, Minerals transportation in the Geography of Madhya Pradesh. It will also have questions relating to important dynasties of M.P., Contribution of important dynasties in the History & Culture of Madhya Pradesh. There will be questions on Tribals, Arts, Architecture, Fine Arts and Historical personalities of MP 8. Polity and Economy of MP Political system. Political parties and elections, Panchayati Raj, Social system and sustainable economic development of MP. This will also include questions on Industry, Plans, Economic programmes, business, demography and census of MP 9. Information and Communication Technology Questions pertaining to characteristics, uses, and terminologies such as website, online, search engine, e-mail, video mail, chatting, video conferencing, hacking, cracking, virus and cybercrime. 10. Acts (i) Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) 1989 (No.33 of 1989) and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 (No. 22 of 1955) (ii) The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993

Syllabus for General Aptitude Test (Common for both State Service and State Forest Service)

1. Comprehension

2. Interpersonal Skills including communication skills

3. Logical Reasoning and analytical ability

4. Decision making and problem-solving

5. General mental ability

6. Basic Numeracy (numbers, and their relations, order of magnitude etc.-Class X level) Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level)

7. Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

Note: Question relating to Hindi Language Comprehension skill of Class X level will be tested through passages from Hindi language only without providing English Translation thereof in the question paper.

