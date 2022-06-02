Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021: Check Prelims Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims that will be held on 19th June 2022. Also Check Admit Card release date.

Updated: Jun 2, 2022 19:15 IST
MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern
MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will be conducting the MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021 on 19th June 2022 for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services. MPPSC will release the Admit Card for the Prelims exam on 10th June 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards till 19th June 2022.

In this article, we have shared the Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims 2021.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

22nd December 2021

Application Start Date

10th January 2022 (12 PM)

Application End Date (Revised)

27th May 2022 (12 AM)

Admit Card Release Date

10th June 2022

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date

July 2022 (Tentative)

MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date

24th November to 29th November 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date

4th December 2022

MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date

February 2023

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date

December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Exam Pattern (Common)

Papers

Number of Questions

Marks Allotted

Duration

General Studies

100

200

2 Hours

General Aptitude Test

100

200

2 Hours

NOTE: All the questions in both the Papers shall be Multiple Choice Type questions. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in MPPSC Prelims exam. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims Syllabus

State Service Syllabus for General Studies (Paper-1)

Subjects

Topics

1. History, Culture and Literature of Madhya Pradesh
  • Major events and Major dynasties in history of Madhya Pradesh
  • Contribution of Madhya Pradesh in freedom movement
  • Major arts and Sculpture of Madhya Pradesh
  • Major Tribes and Dialects of Madhya Pradesh
  • Major festivals, Folk music, Folk arts and folk literature of Madhya Pradesh
  • Important Literator of Madhya Pradesh and their literature
  • Religious and tourist places of Madhya Pradesh
  • Important Tribal Personalities of Madhya Pradesh

2. History of India
  • Major features, Events and their administrative, Social end Economical Systems of Ancient arid Medieval India
  • Social and Religious reform movements in 19" and 20" century.
  • Independence struggle and Indian National Movement for Freedom
  • Integration and Reorganization of India after Independence

3. Geography of Madhya Pradesh
  • Forest, forest Produce, Wildlife, Rivers, Mountains and Mountain ranges of Madhya Pradesh
  • Climate of Madhya Pradesh
  • Natural and Mineral resources of Madhya Pradesh
  • Transport in Madhya Pradesh
  • Major Irrigation and Electrical Projects in Madhya Pradesh
  • Agriculture, Animal husbandry and Agriculture based industries in Madhya Pradesh

4. Geography of World and India
  • Physical Geography: Physical features and Natural regions
  • Natural Resources: Forest, Mineral resources, Water, Agriculture, Wildlife, National Parks/ Sanctuaries/Safari
  • Social Geography: Population related Demography (Population growth, Age, Sex ratio, Literacy and Economic activities)
  • Economic Geography: Naturel and*Î-tuman resources (Industry. Modes of Transport)
  • Continents/Countries/Oceans/Rivers/Mountains of world
  • Natural Resources of World
  • Conventional And hon conventional Energy Resources

5. Constitutional System and Economy of Madhya Pradesh

(1) Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh

  • Constitutional System of Madhya Pradesh (Governed, Council of Ministers, Legislative Assembly, High Court)
  • Three-tier System of Panchayati Raj and Urban Administration in Madhya (B) Economy of Madhya Pradesh

(2) Economy of Madhya Pradesh

  • Demography and Census: of Madhya Pradesh
  • Economic Development of Madhya Pradesh
  • Major Industries of Madhya Pradesh
  • Castes of Madhya Pradesh, Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes of Madhya Pradesh and Major Welfare Schemes of State

6. Constitution Government and Economy of India
  • Government India Act 1919 and 1415
  • Constituent Assembly
  • Union Executive, President and Parliament
  • Fundamental Rights and Duties of the Citizens and Directive Principles of State Policy
  • Constitutional Amendments
  • Supreme Court and Judicial System
  • India Economy, Industrial Development and Foreign Trade, Import and Export
  • Financial Institutions- Reserve Bank of India, Nationalized Banks. Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Non-Banking Financial Institutions

7. Science and Technology
  • Basic Principles of Science
  • Important Indian Scientific Research Institutions and Their achievements, Satellite and Space technology
  • Environment and Biodiversity
  • Ecological System
  • Nutrition, Food and Nutrient
  • Human Body
  • Agricultural Product Technology
  • Food Processing
  • Health Policy and Programmes
  • Pollution, Natural Disasters and Management

8. Current International and National Affairs
  • Important Personalities and Places
  • Major Events
  • Important Sports Institutes, Sports Competitions and Awards of India and Madhya Pradesh

9. Information and Communication Technology
  • Electronics, Information and Communication Technology
  • Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security
  • E-Governance
  • Internet and Social Networking Sites
  • E-commerce

10. National and Regional Constitutional / Statutory Bodies
  • Election Commission of India
  • State Election Commission
  • Union Public Service Commission
  • Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
  • Comptroller and Auditor General
  • NITI Aayog
  • Human Rights. Commission
  • Women Commission
  • Child Protection Commission
  • Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission
  • Backward class Commission
  • Information Commission
  • Vigilance Commission
  • National Green Tribunal
  • Food Preservation Commission etc

State Forest Service Syllabus for General Studies (Paper-1)

Subjects

Topics

1. General Science and Environment

Questions on general science and Environment (Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity & Climate Change) will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of every day observation and experience as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline.

2. Current Events of National & International Importance

In current events knowledge of significant National and International level will be tested

3. History of India and Independent India

Questions of general knowledge related to social, economic and political aspects will be asked. Also, there will be questions on Indian National Movement and Development of Independent India.

4. Geography of India

(a) Geography of India

There will be questions of general knowledge relating to Physical, social and economic geography. It will also include questions on Indian Agriculture and Natural resources. There will be questions pertaining to demography and census of India.

(b) General Geographical awareness of world.

5. Indian Polity and Economy

Political system and constitution of the country, Panchayati Raj. social system, sustainable economic development, elections, political parties, plans. Industrial development, foreign trade and economic and financial Institutions.

6. Sports

Important games and sports tournaments. Awards, personalities and Renowned Sports Institutions of M.P., India. Asia and World

7. Geography. History and Culture of MP

There will be questions related to the development of Mountains, rivers, climate. Flora and Fauna, Minerals transportation in the Geography of Madhya Pradesh. It will also have questions relating to important dynasties of M.P., Contribution of important dynasties in the History & Culture of Madhya Pradesh. There will be questions on Tribals, Arts, Architecture, Fine Arts and Historical personalities of MP

8. Polity and Economy of MP

Political system. Political parties and elections, Panchayati Raj, Social system and sustainable economic development of MP. This will also include questions on Industry, Plans, Economic programmes, business, demography and census of MP

9. Information and Communication Technology

Questions pertaining to characteristics, uses, and terminologies such as website, online, search engine, e-mail, video mail, chatting, video conferencing, hacking, cracking, virus and cybercrime.

10. Acts

(i) Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) 1989 (No.33 of 1989) and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 (No. 22 of 1955)

(ii) The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993

Syllabus for General Aptitude Test (Common for both State Service and State Forest Service)

1. Comprehension

2. Interpersonal Skills including communication skills

3. Logical Reasoning and analytical ability

4. Decision making and problem-solving

5. General mental ability

6. Basic Numeracy (numbers, and their relations, order of magnitude etc.-Class X level) Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.-Class X level)

7. Hindi Language Comprehension Skill (Class X level)

Note: Question relating to Hindi Language Comprehension skill of Class X level will be tested through passages from Hindi language only without providing English Translation thereof in the question paper.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Registration Ends Today 27th May: Check Eligibility Details Here

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.