MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts the MPSC Combine recruitment in stages i.e prelims, mains, and/or physical tests & interview for various Group B posts in the department of the Maharashtra Government.

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducts MPSC Combine recruitment in stages i.e prelims, mains, and/or physical tests & interviews for various Group B posts in the department of the Maharashtra Government. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should be well aware of the latest MPSC Combine syllabus and exam pattern to know about the subject-wise topics and marking scheme to increase their chances of scoring well in the exam. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the prelims & mains exams has been moderate.

In this article, we have shared the MPSC Combine syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the aspirants who will appear in the upcoming MPSC Combine examination.

Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission Post Name Group B MPSC Combine Prelims Syllabus Topics Current Affairs Polity History Geography Economics General Science IQ & Arithmetic MPSC Combine Mains Syllabus Topics Paper 1: Marathi, English, General Knowledge Paper 2: General Ability Test & Subject-Specific Knowledge Marking Scheme + 1 in prelims and + 2 mark in mains for every correct response -25% or 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and/or Physical test & Interview

MPSC has announced the revised MPSC combine syllabus for the Non-Gazetted Group B & C Combined Exam, which is updated here. The MPSC subordinate services syllabus is divided into two stages i.e Prelims & Mains exam It is important to check the syllabus in order to cover all the aspects of the exam. Aspirants can also download the MPSC Combined Syllabus PDF from the direct link shared below

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023 for Prelims Exam

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the MPSC Combine Selection Process. As per the notification, the prelims comprise one paper i.e general aptitude test. It is compulsory for all the candidates to appear and qualify in the prelims exam in order to get shortlisted for the mains exam. Let’s have a look at the MPSC Combine Prelims syllabus below:

Subjects Topics Current Affairs Global as well as Indian Polity Preliminary Study of the Constitution of India, State Management (Administration) Village Management (Administration) History The history of modern India, especially Maharashtra Geography Earth, world divisions, climate, latitude-longitude, types of land in Maharashtra, rainfall, major crops, cities, rivers, industries, etc. Economy Indian Economy - National Income, Agriculture, Industry, Foreign Trade, Banking, Population, Poverty and Unemployment, Monetary and Fiscal Policy, etc. Government Economy- Budget, Accounts, Audit, etc. General Science Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Hygiene Quants & Reasoning addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, average, decimal fraction, and questions related to IQ measurement.

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023 for Mains Exam

The Mains exam is the second stage of the MPSC Subordinate Services Exam. This stage comprises 2 papers but is conducted separately for all three posts i.e STI, PSI, and ASO. Let’s have a look at the detailed MPSC Combine Mains syllabus below:

MPSC Combined Mains Paper 1 Syllabus

The syllabus of paper 1 for the MPSC Combined Mains exam is common for all the posts. Paper I comprises three subjects i.e Marathi, English, and General Knowledge. Have a look at the MPSC Combined Mains syllabus for paper 1 shared below for reference purposes.

Subjects Topics Marathi सर्वसामान्य शब्दसंग्रह, वाक्यरचना, व्याकरण, म्हणी व वाकप्रचार यांचा अर्थ आणि उपयोग तसेच उतार्‍यावरील प्रश्‍नांची उत्तरे English Common Vocabulary, Sentence structure, Grammar, use of Idioms and phrases & their meaning, and comprehension of the passage. General knowledge Developments - Global as well as Indian, Right to Information Act, 2005 and Maharashtra Public Service Act, 2015, Computer and Information Technology The role of computer in modern society, use of computers in life in different fields, Therefore, the use of information technology for information on various services, growth, and status of the information technology industry in India, government programs such as Media Lab Asia, Vidya Vahini, Gyan Vahini, Collective Information Center, etc.

MPSC Combined Mains Paper 2 Syllabus

The MPSC combined mains paper 2 comprises two subjects i.e General Ability Test & Subject Specific Knowledge. Let’s look at the post-wise MPSC Combined Mains Paper 2 Syllabus shared below for the ease of the candidates.

MPSC PSI Mains Exam Syllabus

Check the MPSC combined syllabus for MPSC PSI Mains Paper 2 in the table shared below:

Subjects Topics Logical Reasoning Alphanumeric series, Reasoning Analogies, Blood Relations, Calendars, etc. Geography of Maharashtra Physical Geography of Maharashtra, Main Physiographic Division, Climate, Divisional Change in Rainfall, Rivers, Mountains, and Mountains, Political Division, Administrative Division, Natural Resources - Forests and Minerals. Human and Social Geography: Population, Migration of Population and Its Effects on Source and Destination, Rural Settlements and Tande, Slums and Their Problems. Sant Gadge Baba Village Sanitation Campaign. History of Maharashtra Social and Economic Awareness (1885-1947), work of important persons, Newspapers, and part of education in social awareness in pre-independence India, other contemporary movements in the pre-independence period, national movement. Indian Constitution How the Constitution was Made and the Role and Principles Behind the Preamble of the Constitution, Highlights / Highlights of the Constitution, Central and State Relations, Secular State, Fundamental Rights and Duties, State Policy Guidelines - Education, Uniform Civil Code, Independent Judiciary. Human rights and responsibilities Concepts - Human Rights International, the relevant provisions of the Indian Constitution, the implementation and protection of the human rights and accountability system in India, the human rights movement in India, the problems of deprivation of human rights, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, socio-cultural-religious practices. Violence, corruption, terrorism, exploitation of workers, protected crime, etc.) The need and importance of training in respecting each other's rights, human dignity, and unity in a democratic system. Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955, Protection of Human Rights Act 1993, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Rules 2005, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, Dowry Prohibition Act 1961, Mahatma Gandhi Dispute Resolution Campaign. Major Act Maharashtra Police Act 1951

Indian Penal Code 1860

Code of Criminal Procedure 1973

Indian Evidence Act ( Indian Evidence Act and it was) 1872

MPSC STI Mains Exam Syllabus

Have a look at the syllabus of MPSC STI Mains Paper 2 in the table below:

Subjects Topics Logical Reasoning Alphanumeric series, Reasoning Analogies, Blood Relations, Calendars, etc. Geography of Maharashtra Physical Geography of Maharashtra, Main Physiographic Division, Climate, Divisional Change in Rainfall, Rivers, Mountains, and Mountains, Political Division, Administrative Division, Natural Resources - Forests and Minerals. Human and Social Geography: Population, Migration of Population and Its Effects on Source and Destination, Rural Settlements and Tande, Slums and Their Problems. Sant Gadge Baba Village Sanitation Campaign. History of Maharashtra Social and Economic Awareness (1885-1947), work of important persons, Newspapers, and part of education in social awareness in pre-independence India, other contemporary movements in the pre-independence period, national movement. Indian Constitution How the Constitution was Made and the Role and Principles Behind the Preamble of the Constitution, Highlights / Highlights of the Constitution, Central and State Relations, Secular State, Fundamental Rights and Duties, State Policy Guidelines - Education, Uniform Civil Code, Independent Judiciary. Planning Procedures, Types, Review of India's First to Tenth Five Year Plan, Evaluation, Social and Economic Development Indicators, State and Local Level Planning, Decentralization, 73rd, and 74th Amendment, Indian Economic Sector Development Trends and Service Sector Outline, Indian Economy The challenges ahead are poverty, unemployment, and regional imbalances. Infrastructure Development in Urban and Rural Areas Need and Importance of Infrastructure, Development, and Growth of Social and Economic Infrastructure - such as Energy, Water Supply and Sewerage, Housing, Transport (Roads, Ports, etc.), Transport (Post & Wire, Telecommunications), radio, TV, Internet crisis, infrastructure issues in India and related policies and options; Private and public sector partnerships, f. D.I. And issues related to infrastructure development policy, rural and urban transport and housing, and central and state government programs and initiatives. Economic Reforms and Legislation Background, Liberalization, Privatization, The Concept of Globalization and Its Meaning and Scope, Limits, Central and State Level Economic Reforms, World Trade Organization, Provisions and Reforms and Its Expected Implications for the Indian Economy, Questions and Problems. Acts / Rules related to GST, Sales Tax, VAT, WTO. International Trade and International Capital Movement Formulas and Trends in the Age of Globalization, Growth Structure and Direction of India's International Trade, Indian International Trade Policy, Export Growth, World Trade Organization and International Trade Inflow of Foreign Capital, Structure and Growth, FDI Trade, Multinational Capital Providers, IMF, World Bank, IDA International credit rating. Public Finance System Sources of Revenue, Taxes, Non-Taxes, Central and State Public Debt in India, Central and State Public Expenditure Rise, Public Expenditure Reform Work-Based Budget, Zero Based Budget, India Tax Reform Review, State Level Tax Reform, VAT Public Debt Rise, Structure and Addition, State Debt Problems to the Center, Fiscal Deficit, Concept, Deficit Control, Central, State, and Reserve Bank Initiatives, Fiscal Reforms in India, Central and State Level Review.

MPSC ASO Mains Exam Syllabus

Check the complete syllabus of MPSC ASO Mains Paper 2 shared below:

Subjects Topics Logical Reasoning Alphanumeric series, Reasoning Analogies, Blood Relations, Calendars, etc. Geography of Maharashtra Physical Geography of Maharashtra, Main Physiographic Division, Climate, Divisional Change in Rainfall, Rivers, Mountains, and Mountains, Political Division, Administrative Division, Natural Resources - Forests and Minerals. Human and Social Geography: Population, Migration of Population and Its Effects on Source and Destination, Rural Settlements and Tande, Slums and Their Problems. Sant Gadge Baba Village Sanitation Campaign. History of Maharashtra Social and Economic Awareness (1885-1947), work of important persons, Newspapers, and part of education in social awareness in pre-independence India, other contemporary movements in the pre-independence period, national movement. Indian Constitution How the Constitution was Made and the Role and Principles Behind the Preamble of the Constitution, Highlights / Highlights of the Constitution, Central and State Relations, Secular State, Fundamental Rights and Duties, State Policy Guidelines - Education, Uniform Civil Code, Independent Judiciary. Political System (Structure, Powers, and Functions of Government) District Administration, Rural and Urban Local Government Central Government, Central Legislature, and State Government and Administration (Special Reference to Maharashtra). Judiciary Composition of Judiciary, Integrated Judiciary - Functions, Role, and Powers of Supreme Court and High Court, Secondary Courts - Lokpal and Lokayukta and Lok Adalat, Judiciary defending constitutional order, Judicial activism, Public interest litigation. Planning Procedures, Types, Review of India's First to Tenth Five Year Plan, Evaluation, Social and Economic Development Indicators, State and Local Level Planning, Decentralization, 73rd, and 74th Amendment, Indian Economic Sector Development Trends and Service Sector Outline, Indian Economy The challenges ahead are poverty, unemployment, and regional imbalances.

MPSC Combine Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the MPSC Combine exam pattern to get an idea of the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. As per the examination scheme, there shall be one preliminary exam question paper and two main papers. All questions will be in MCQs or Objective Response format. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern shared below:

MPSC Combine Exam Pattern 2023 for Prelims Exam

The prelims exam is of an objective type.

The prelims paper shall be common to all the posts.

The duration of the exam will be 1 hour

The exam comprises a total of 100 questions for 100 marks

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect response.

Subject Questions Marks Medium Difficulty level Duration Current Affairs Polity History Geography Economics General Science IQ & Arithmetic 100 100 Marathi & English Graduation 1 hour

MPSC Combine Exam Pattern 2023 for Mains Exam

The main exam comprises 2 papers.

The first paper is common for all the posts and the second paper will be as per the post.

Each paper comprises a total of 100 questions for 200 marks.

The duration of each paper shall be 1 hour

There shall be a negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect response.

Paper Subjects Marks Question Duration Paper 1 Marathi 100 50 1 hour English 60 30 General Knowledge 40 20 Paper 2 General Ability Test & Subject Specific Knowledge 200 100 1 hour

MPSC Subordinate Service Physical Test

Candidates applying for the Police Sub-Inspector post will be shortlisted for a physical test round. This physical test carries a total of 100 marks. The complete details will be updated soon.

MPSC Subordinate Service Interview

Candidates who are declared qualified in the prelims and mains will be shortlisted for the physical test. The interview round will be held for those applying for the Police Sub-inspector post only. Upon clearing the physical test round, they will be shortlisted for the interview round. The maximum mark of the interview will be 40 marks.

How to Prepare for MPSC Combine?

The MPSC Combine exam is one of the most highly competitive exams in the country. Lakhs of candidates participate in this exam every year, however, only a few of them ace the exam owing to their hard work, dedication, and consistency. So, it is important for the candidates to follow the latest MPSC Combine syllabus and plan a robust preparation strategy for the exam. Have a look at MPSC Combine preparation tips and tricks to ace the prelims and mains exam elaborated below:

Download the latest MPSC Combine syllabus and exam pattern before starting the preparation. This will allow them to know about the topics important for the exam and allocate time to each and every topic every day accordingly in order to complete the syllabus on time.

Create a study schedule in a way that you have sufficient time for revision. Apart from this, learn & memorize the latest current affairs and developments to excel in the GK section of both prelims and mains.

Refer to the best books and study resources recommended by experts and previous toppers. This will help you to cover the basic concepts of all the topics based on the latest exam pattern and trends. However, avoid reading multiple books in order to avoid any confusion on the concepts.

Do an analysis of your strong and weak points in every topic. This will help you to focus on the weak areas that require improvement and strengthen your overall preparation.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check the level of your performance. Moreover, it will help you to get an insight into the actual exam format and maximize your qualifying chances.

Best Books for MPSC Combine Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best MPSC Combine books for preparation in order to perform well in the exam. The right study material and books will help you to study all the topics mentioned in the MPSC Combine syllabus. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below: