MPSC State Service Exam 2020 Postponed, Download SSE Notice @mpsc.gov.in

MPSC State Service Exam 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released an important notice regarding the State Service Prelims Exam 2020 (SSE 2020), today i.e.on 10 October 2020, on its official website mpsc.gov.in. As per MPSC SSE Notice, the preliminary exam of State Services Posts has been postponed. MPSC SSE 2020 which is scheduled to be held on tomorrow .e.on 11 October 2020 (October) is now postponed till further order.Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website for MPSC State Service Exam New Date Updates.

On 06 October, the commission has released the MPSC State Service Admit Card 2020 on its official website.

MPSC State Service Prelims exam will have 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions on General Studies and 80 Objective Multiple Choice Questions on Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). Each section will be of 200 marks and 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.. 2 hours will be given to complete each paper.MPSC Prelims question paper wil be set in Bilingual languages - Marathi & English.

Successful candidates in the prelims exam shall be called for MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2020

MPSC State Service Recruitment 2020 is being done fill 200 vacancies for various posts such as Block Development Officer (BDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Collector, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Superintendent State Excise Department and Tahsildar.

