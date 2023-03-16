NEET UG 2023: 97% Increase In MBBS Seats; Check List of States With Seats

NEET UG 2023: As per the latest information, Govt. has increased the 97% of NEET 2023 seats and 71% of medical colleges for the NEET exam. Get the details inside and find the list of states with maximum MBBS seats.

NEET UG 2023: There is good news for every NEET aspirant as the Govt has decided to increase the no of NEET 2023 seats and colleges to offer more opportunities in NEET UG 2023. There is an increase of 71% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 660 as of now, informed the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar in the Parliament today. He said under their government, there is an increase of 97% in MBBS seats. From 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043 as of now, out of which 52,778 are available in the government medical colleges and the rest 48,265 seats are available in the private medical colleges for NEET UG 2023.

So, if you are going to attempt the NEET exam, this is an important NEET 2023 update for all NEET aspirants who was trying for many years or going to attempt it for the first time. This year they can achieve their dreams with the best NEET preparations.

NEET UG 2023: List Of States With Maximum MBBS Seats

Here we are presenting you the latest list of colleges with state and seat details according to the NEET exam updates.

