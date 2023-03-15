NEET Syllabus 2023 Subject Wise: Power Your NEET Preparation

NEET Syllabus 2023: NEET aspirants should be aware of the syllabus to ace the NEET exam with ease. NEET syllabus 2023 includes topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology Class 11 and 12 curricula. Get the subject-wise details inside!

NEET syllabus 2023: The form for the NEET UG exam is released and students will able to fill out the Application form by April 6. So, it’s time to get ready to start revising the NEET syllabus and if any topic is left then cover it as soon as possible. But there are many NEET aspirants who lack knowledge about the proper NEET syllabus which may cause them to be back on the list.

NEET syllabus 2023 comprises three main subjects, namely, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. NTA has notified on their official website that there will be no reductions in the NEET UG 2023 syllabus compared to the previous year’s syllabus. Fundamental and advanced topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology are covered in the NEET 2023 syllabus. NTA designs the syllabus for NEET after a thorough consideration of the 10+2 syllabus of the state boards.

Well! To ease your NEET preparation here we have made a list of NEET syllabus subject-wise and listed a few top-ranked test series that will help NEET aspirants to cover the syllabus for NEET UG 2023 in a proper way.

NEET Syllabus 2023: Aakash NEET Test Series

NEET Syllabus 2023: There are many online test series for NEET UG but the Aakash test series is the most popular as compared to others. NEET aspirants trust on Aaksh NEET test series because Akash provides more options for a better understanding and also claims their teachers and study materials are high in quality. It helps NEET aspirants to track the NEET syllabus and what they need for NEET preparation.

Here we picked 2 most popular Aakash test series for NEET UG 2023 in which NEET Booster Test Series 2023 is suitable for 12th pursuing students and One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 is good to go for 12th pass-out NEET aspirants.

1. NEET Booster Test Series 2023

NEET Booster Test Series 2023 provides a similar experience to the NEET exam by providing question papers in line with the NEET pattern. Boost your problem-solving and analyzing speed with time-bound questions based on the latest NEET syllabus.

Get more details

2. One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023

One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 helps NEET aspirants to understand the pattern of the NEET UG exam paper and what kinds of questions are asked. The most benefit of having this Aakash test series improves your speed and accuracy for the NEET exam 2023.

Get more details

NEET Syllabus 2023: Physics

Topic No. Of Questions Weightage Unit and Measurements 1 2.0% Physics Mathematical Tools 1 2.0% Motion in a Straight Line 1 2.0% Electric Charges and Fields 1 2.0% Motion in a Plane 1 2.0% Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance 1 2.0% Current Electricity 3 6.0% Laws of Motion 3 6.0% Moving Charges and Magnetism 3 6.0% Work, Energy, and Power 2 1.0% Magnetism and Matter 1 2.0% Electromagnetic Induction 1 2.0% Systems of Particles and Rotational Motion 1 1.0% Alternating Current 1 3.0% Electromagnetic Waves 1 1.0% Ray Optics and Optical Instruments 3 5.0% Gravitation 2 3.0% Wave Optics 2 4.0% Mechanical Properties of Solids 1 1.5% Mechanical Properties of Fluids 1 1.5% Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 2 4.0% Structure of an Atom 1 2.5% Nuclei 1 2.5% Oscillation and Waves 3 7.0% Thermal Properties of Matter 1 2.0% Thermodynamics 3 7.0% Kinetic Theory of Gases 1 2.0% Communication Systems 2 4.0%

NEET Syllabus 2023: Chemistry

Topic No. Of Questions Weightage Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1 2.0% Structure of an Atom 1 3.0% Periodic Table and Periodicity in Properties 3 6.0% Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 4 9.0% The Solid State 1 3.0% States of Matter 1 2.0% Thermodynamics 1 3.0% Solutions 2 4.0% Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques 2 5.0% Electrochemistry 1 3.0% Chemical Kinetics 2 4.0% Hydrocarbons 2 4.0% Differentiations & Conversions - Organic Chemistry 1 2.0% Haloalkane and Haloarenes 1 2.0% Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers 2 4.0% Aldehydes Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 2 3.0% Amines 1 2.0% Equilibrium 3 7.0% Coordination Compounds 3 6.0% The p Block Elements 3 7.0% The d and f Block Elements 2 4.0% Surface Chemistry 1 2.0% Redox Reactions 1 2.0% Hydrogen 1 2.0% The s-Block Elements 1 3.0% Polymers 1 2.0% General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 1 2.0% Environmental Chemistry 1 2.0% Chemistry in Everyday Life 2 3.0% Reaction Mechanism 1 2.0% Biomolecules 2 4.0%

NEET Syllabus 2023: Biology

Topic No. Of Questions Weightage The Living World 2 4.0% Biological Classification 1 2.0% Reproduction in Organisms 5 18.0% Plant Kingdom 2 4.0% Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants 2 4.0% Morphology of Flowering Plants 4 7.0% Anatomy of Flowering Plants 1 2.0% General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 3 6.0% Molecular Basis of Inheritance 3 6.0% Cell - The Unit of Life 2 4.0% Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production 2 4.0% Cell Cycle and Cell Division 4 7.0% Organisms and Populations 1 2.0% Ecosystem 10 16.0% Microbes in Human Welfare 1 2.0% Biodiversity and Conservation 1 2.0% Environmental Issues 1 2.0% Transport in Plants 1 2.0% Mineral Nutrition 1 2.0% Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 1 2.0% Respiration in Plants 1 2.0% Plant Growth and Development 1 2.0% Animal Kingdom 3 10.0% Structural Organisation in Animals 1 2.0% Digestion and Absorption 2 3.0% Breathing and Exchange of Gases 2 3.0% Human Reproduction 1 2.0% Reproductive Health 1 2.0% Human Health and Disease 1 2.0% Evolution 3 6.0% Excretory Products and Their Elimination 2 3.0% Biomolecules 2 4.0% Locomotion and Movement 2 3.0% Neural Control and Coordination 2 3.0% Chemical Coordination and Integration 2 3.0% Body Fluids and Circulation 2 3.0% Biotechnology Principles and Process 1 2.0% Biotechnology and Its Applications 1 3.0%

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to educational sites.