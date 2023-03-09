NEET UG 2023: The NEET exam application form has been released on March 6. The last date to apply for the exam is April 6, 11.50 PM. So, it's time to brush up on your NEET preparation with some outstanding NEET test series. Check out some top choices of the NEET test series to give wings to your dream exam.

NEET UG 2023 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 07 May 2023 in pen and paper mode and in 13 languages for admission to undergraduate NEET aspirants in all medical institutions. So, a very little time left for NEET preparations to secure your seat. Well! To boost your NEET UG 2023 preparation, you should get a subscription to some of the best NEET test series in India that will help you to cover your NEET syllabus properly.

The NEET exam is divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, all of which hold equal weightage. Sometimes, candidates tend to focus too much on a single subject and avoid the other by thinking of it as too hard. That’s why lakhs of these candidates fail to achieve their dreams as they opt for the wrong study plans and waste a lot of precious and quality study time. But you don’t, because you have many right directions to crack a NEET exam.

NEET UG 2023: Best Test Series For NEET Exam

Here are some of the top-ranked sites that are popular to provide great study material and online courses to give the right way to all NEET aspirants.

Website Course Course Fee Course Fee With Discount Allen Career Institute Major Test Series for NEET (UG) with NEET 10 Year Papers with Hints/Solutions 2600 2600 neetprep.com NEET 2023 11269 7212 Vedantu NEET 2023 Crash Course 9250 8325 Aakash BYJU'S Ranker Test Series Package 18000 14400 Unacademy NEET UG Subscription 4000/Month 4000/Month

NEET UG 2023: Aakash Test Series For NEET 2023

NEET UG 2023: But if you are looking for the best NEET test series then the Aakash test series for NEET are most trustable among the NEET aspirants as Aakash claims they provide Live classes by some of the best faculty of the institute. The instructor uses interactive teaching methods like videos, images, presentations, etc. Therefore, students can visualize and understand the NEET syllabus in a better way.

That’s why here we have sniffed the two most popular NEET UG 2023 courses from the Aakash NEET test series to outperform the NEET exam.

NEET Booster Test Series 2023

NEET Booster Test Series 2023 is the most affordable test series to bookmark your dream seat. This Aakash NEET test series is absolutely great and beneficial for NEET aspirants who are pursuing 12th and planning to get enrolled this year.

NEET booster teat series 2023 provides a similar experience to the NEET exam by providing the question papers in line with the NEET syllabus pattern. Helps you to strengthen your NEET preparations with 7 part-syllabus tests & 11 full-syllabus tests.

One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023

This is the most relevant and beneficial Aakash test series for 12th-passed students who are going to attempt the NEET exam 2023.

A thorough practice of the One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 helps NEET aspirants to understand the pattern of the NEET exam paper and what kinds of questions are asked. It helps them to track the NEET syllabus and what they need for NEET preparation. Solving AIATS not only helps NEET aspirants to identify their strengths and weaknesses in advance but also improves their speed and accuracy.

NEET UG 2023: NEET Preparation Tips For 2023

Know the NEET syllabus. Important topics to focus on for the NEET exam. Good study material. Create a study timetable. Practice NEET sample papers and previous years' question papers. Prepare your own notes Concentrate on weaker sections







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to educational sites.