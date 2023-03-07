NEET UG 2023: How To Prepare For NEET Exam?

NEET UG 2023: NTA has released the NEET exam Application form. Tight your knot and get ready to cover the NEET syllabus to be the best in NEET preparation. Check here for all the details to crack your dream exam!

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate on the NEET official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023.

All NEET aspirants have only a few days to get prepare for NEET 2023 exams. But in short term how to prepare for the NEET exam 2023? Well! NEET is a dream exam for all students who want to become a Doctor. The students who are 12th pass out or who tend to complete their 12th already started covering the NEET syllabus to crack it. But better guidance is must-have for any competitive exam to crack with good marks because, in lack of proper direction, you can miss out on the chance to achieve your career goals.

To help you in your NEET preparation, here we are recommending you join a better online test series to strengthen your NEET UG 2023 exams.

NEET UG 2023: NEET Exam Highlights

NEET Full Form National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Frequency of Conduct Once a year NEET Exam Level National Level Exam NEET Exam Languages 13 Mode of Application Online Application Fee (General) 1700 Rs (Online) Mode of NEET 2023 Exam Offline Mode of Counselling Online/Offline Participating Colleges 942

NEET Exam Duration 3 Hours 20 Minutes Number of Seats 178484 Seats (Approx)

NEET UG 2023: NEET Exam Test Series - Top Choices

NEET UG 2023: NEET full form is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate which is conducted by NTA and known as the hardest national level exam. That’s why there are many online class options available for NEET aspirants to crack the NEET 2023 exam. If they want to cover the NEET syllabus in a short term they should buy a crash course for a finishing touch to NEET preparation. And those who are looking for test series practices can get a test series subscription for better NEET exam preparation at home.

Below we have listed some of the popular NEET exam test series which is available at your fingertips.

Website Course Name Course Fee Fee With Discount Unacademy NEET UG Subscription 4000/Month 4000/Month neetprep.com NEET 2023 11269 7212 Akash + Byju's Ranker Test Series Package 17000 13600 Infinity Learn NEET Rap Crash Course 21,999 21,999 Vedantu NEET 2023 Crash Course 9250 8325

NEET UG 2023: Our Recommendation

NEET UG 2023 (NTA): As per our research, the Aakash NEET test series are the most demanding course among NEET aspirants to cover the NEET syllabus as Aaakash claims that they attract the best talent in the industry for all subjects from every nook and corner of the country. Break free from local average tuition and the constraints of lack of good study material for better NEET preparation.

That’s why here are giving you two most popular Aakash NEET test series options to make your dreams true. NEET Booster Test Series 2023 is the perfect choice for class 12th students and those who are 12th pass out, go with Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET Exam 2023 course.

1. NEET Booster Test Series 2023

NEET Booster Test Series 2023 (Aakash NEET test series) helps you to strengthen your concepts with 7 part-syllabus tests & 11 full-syllabus tests. Provides a competitive environment amongst students across the country similar to the NEET 2023 exam. Boost your problem-solving and analyzing speed with time-bound questions based on the latest NEET syllabus.

2. One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023

One Year All India Aakash Test Series AIATS for NEET 2023 (Aakash NEET test series) acts as an artificial stimulator for students who are about to appear in the NEET exam. It gives them a real-time experience of the exams that lie ahead of them. They answer the same level of questions within the same time limit.

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to educational websites.