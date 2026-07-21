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NEET UG 2026: Top Government Medical Colleges for AIR 1 - 2000

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 18:11 IST

NEET UG 2026: After the release of the NEET UG 2026 results, students with an All India Rank (AIR) between 1 and 2,000 are eligible for top government medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota. Top institutions include AIIMS New Delhi, Maulana Azad Medical College, and JIPMER Puducherry. Check the full list here.

NEET UG 2026: Top Medical Colleges of AIR 1-2000
NEET UG 2026: Top Medical Colleges of AIR 1-2000

NEET UG Government Medical Colleges 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET Result 2026. NTA will soon start the counselling process, and the dates will be released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have secured a rank between AIR 1 and 2000 will be eligible to get into the top medical colleges on the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) under an OPEN category allotment.

NEET 2026 Medical Colleges for AIR 1 to 2000

As per the previous year's data, candidates who have got a rank between AIR 1 and AIR 2000 will be able to secure an MBBS seat under the 15% AIQ and open seat quota. The top colleges under this ranks range are AIIMS, New Delhi; Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi; Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; ABVIMS & Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi; JIPMER, Puducherry; AIIMS, Jodhpur; King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; etc.

Also Check,

NEET UG 2026 Prefrence List for AIR 10000 - 20000

NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges for AIR 1 to 2000

Looking at the previous year's data, it is very clear that this rank range provides the top medical colleges available in the country. The students who have secured a rank in this range can check the colleges list below.

AIIMS, New Delhi

Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

AIIMS Bathinda

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

NDMC Medical College, Delhi

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

M.G.M. Medical College, Indore

Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai

Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi

JIPMER Puducherry

Coimbatore Medical College

Medical College, Baroda

AIIMS Jodhpur

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute

AIIMS Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad

AIIMS Bhopal

RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur

AIIMS Jammu

Madurai Medical College

AIIMS Mangalagiri

JIPMER Karaikal

University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), New Delhi

Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal

AIIMS Rishikesh

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

AIIMS Guwahati

Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh

Chengalpattu Medical College

Medical College, Kolkata

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai

AIIMS Nagpur

R.N.T. Medical College, Udaipur

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada

Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

AIIMS Patna

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

ESIC Medical College, Faridabad

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh

Government Medical College, Kota

Guntur Medical College, Guntur

Government Medical College, Srinagar

Medical College, Bhavnagar

B.J. Government Medical College, Pune

AIIMS Bilaspur

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Only)

S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack

Government Medical College, Kottayam

SMS Medical College, Jaipur

Government Medical College, Surat

AIIMS Gorakhpur

IMS BHU, Varanasi

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Raipur

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

AIIMS Kalyani

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 18:11 IST

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