NEET UG 2026: Top Government Medical Colleges for AIR 1 - 2000

NEET UG Government Medical Colleges 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET Result 2026. NTA will soon start the counselling process, and the dates will be released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have secured a rank between AIR 1 and 2000 will be eligible to get into the top medical colleges on the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) under an OPEN category allotment.

NEET 2026 Medical Colleges for AIR 1 to 2000

As per the previous year's data, candidates who have got a rank between AIR 1 and AIR 2000 will be able to secure an MBBS seat under the 15% AIQ and open seat quota. The top colleges under this ranks range are AIIMS, New Delhi; Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi; Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; ABVIMS & Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi; JIPMER, Puducherry; AIIMS, Jodhpur; King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; etc.