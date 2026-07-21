NEET UG 2026: Top Government Medical Colleges for AIR 1 - 2000
NEET UG 2026: After the release of the NEET UG 2026 results, students with an All India Rank (AIR) between 1 and 2,000 are eligible for top government medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota. Top institutions include AIIMS New Delhi, Maulana Azad Medical College, and JIPMER Puducherry. Check the full list here.
NEET UG Government Medical Colleges 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Re-NEET Result 2026. NTA will soon start the counselling process, and the dates will be released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have secured a rank between AIR 1 and 2000 will be eligible to get into the top medical colleges on the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) under an OPEN category allotment.
NEET 2026 Medical Colleges for AIR 1 to 2000
As per the previous year's data, candidates who have got a rank between AIR 1 and AIR 2000 will be able to secure an MBBS seat under the 15% AIQ and open seat quota. The top colleges under this ranks range are AIIMS, New Delhi; Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi; Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; ABVIMS & Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi; JIPMER, Puducherry; AIIMS, Jodhpur; King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow; etc.
Also Check,
NEET UG 2026 Prefrence List for AIR 10000 - 20000
NEET UG 2026: Top Colleges for AIR 1 to 2000
Looking at the previous year's data, it is very clear that this rank range provides the top medical colleges available in the country. The students who have secured a rank in this range can check the colleges list below.
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Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER), Kolkata
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Stanley Medical College, Chennai
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NDMC Medical College, Delhi
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
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M.G.M. Medical College, Indore
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Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
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ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi
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Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai
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Dr. B.S.A. Medical College, Delhi
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JIPMER Puducherry
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Coimbatore Medical College
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Medical College, Baroda
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AIIMS Jodhpur
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Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute
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AIIMS Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad
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AIIMS Bhopal
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RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
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AIIMS Jammu
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Madurai Medical College
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AIIMS Mangalagiri
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JIPMER Karaikal
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University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), New Delhi
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Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur
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Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal
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AIIMS Rishikesh
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Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
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AIIMS Guwahati
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Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
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Chengalpattu Medical College
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Medical College, Kolkata
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Madras Medical College, Chennai
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Tamil Nadu Government Dental College & Hospital, Chennai
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Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai
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AIIMS Bhubaneswar
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Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
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Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai
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AIIMS Nagpur
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R.N.T. Medical College, Udaipur
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Mysore Medical College & Research Institute
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Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
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Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada
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Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
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B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
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AIIMS Patna
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Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
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ESIC Medical College, Faridabad
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Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute, Bengaluru
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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, Aligarh
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Government Medical College, Kota
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Guntur Medical College, Guntur
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Government Medical College, Srinagar
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Medical College, Bhavnagar
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B.J. Government Medical College, Pune
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AIIMS Bilaspur
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Government Medical College, Kozhikode
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King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
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Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (Female Only)
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S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack
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Government Medical College, Kottayam
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SMS Medical College, Jaipur
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Government Medical College, Surat
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AIIMS Gorakhpur
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IMS BHU, Varanasi
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Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
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AIIMS Rajkot
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AIIMS Raipur
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Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
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AIIMS Kalyani
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