NEET UG 2026: Top Government Medical Colleges for AIR Under 8,000; Check Full Preference List Here

NEET UG 2026: The ReNEET UG 2026 result was released on July 16, 2026, and NTA can announce the counselling schedule anytime soon. Candidates who have secured the AIR under 8000 are eligible to get into some of the most prestigious government medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ).

The NEET UG counselling process is divided into two paths, i.e., the All India Quota (AIQ), which manages 15% of seats in all state government colleges and 100% of the seats in AIIMS and central universities, and the other path is the State Quota, which contains the remaining 85% of seats.

NEET UG 2026: Medical Colleges Under AIR 8000

The NEET UG rank under 8000 will provide the students with plenty of good medical colleges. The top medical colleges under this rank range include Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. New Delhi; Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi; Government Medical College, Surat, Gujarat; Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra; etc. Candidates can check the full list below.