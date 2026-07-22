NEET UG 2026: Top Government Medical Colleges for AIR Under 8,000; Check Full Preference List Here
NEET UG 2026: Candidates who have secured an All India Rank (AIR) under 8,000 are eligible for top institutions under the 15% All India Quota. Check the top government medical colleges available in this rank range.
NEET UG 2026: The ReNEET UG 2026 result was released on July 16, 2026, and NTA can announce the counselling schedule anytime soon. Candidates who have secured the AIR under 8000 are eligible to get into some of the most prestigious government medical colleges under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ).
The NEET UG counselling process is divided into two paths, i.e., the All India Quota (AIQ), which manages 15% of seats in all state government colleges and 100% of the seats in AIIMS and central universities, and the other path is the State Quota, which contains the remaining 85% of seats.
NEET UG 2026: Medical Colleges Under AIR 8000
The NEET UG rank under 8000 will provide the students with plenty of good medical colleges. The top medical colleges under this rank range include Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. New Delhi; Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi; Government Medical College, Surat, Gujarat; Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra; etc. Candidates can check the full list below.
Also check,
Top Medical Colleges for AIR 1-2000
NEET UG 2026: Medical College Preference List Under AIR 8000
Looking at the previous year's data, it is very clear that this rank range describes some of the medical colleges in the country. The students who have secured a rank in this range can check the colleges list below.
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Vardhman Mahavir Medical College And Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi, VMMC, Delhi(NCT)
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NDMC Medical College, Delhi, Delhi (NCT)
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Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi (NCT)
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Inst. of PG Med. Edu. & Research, Kolkata, West Bengal
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Government Medical College, Surat, Gujarat
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Gandhi Medical College, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Telangana
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ACSR Govt Medical College, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh
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Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra
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Government Medical College and District General Hospital, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra
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Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigar, Chandigarh
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M.G.M. Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
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Govt Medical College, Nagaur Bikaner Road, Rajasthan
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Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute Of Medical Sciences & Dr Rml Hospital, New
Delhi, Delhi (Nct)
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Government Medical College, Omandurar, Tamil
Nadu
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Government Medical College, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan
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Kgmc, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
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Dr.S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
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Government Medical College, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
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Govt.Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
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Ruhs College Of Medical Sciences, Jaipur, Rajasthan
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Gmc Dausa Rajasthan, Gmc Dausa Mitrapura Bhandarej Mod Dausa, Rajasthan
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University College Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Delhi (Nct)
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Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Government Medical College, Akola, Maharashtra
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B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
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Chengalpattu Medical Coll, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu
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Burdwan Medical College, Burdwan, West Bengal
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Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Tamil Nadu Govt D.C. & Hosp, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
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Government Medical College And Hospital Jalgaon, Government Medical
College, Maharashtra
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Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, Delhi (NCT)
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Mysore Med. & Research Inst., Mysore Medical College And Research
Institute, Karnataka
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Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, Madhya
Pradesh
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.