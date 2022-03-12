NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1506 MLSP Posts @cmdkerala.net

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Centre for Management Development (CMD) on behalf of the National Health Mission (NHM) – Kerala is inviting applications from eligible and qualified candidates for filling up the post of Mid Level Service Providers (Staff Nurses). Interested nurses not more than 40 years of age can apply from 11 March to 21 March upto 5 PM.

A total of 1506 vacancies are available in all fourteen districts of the National Health Mission i.e. Trivandrum, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikkode,Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargode.

Important Dates:

Start date for submitting online application: 11 March 2022 at 10 am

Last date for submitting online application: 21 March 2022 upto 5 pm

NHM Kerala Vacancy Details

Mid Level Service Providers (Staff Nurses) - 1506

Trivandrum - 123

Thrissur - 123

Kollam - 108

Palakkad- 137

Pathanamthitta - 78

Malappuram - 148

Alappuzha - 100

Kozhikkode - 103

Kottayam - 124

Wayanad - 79

Idukki - 82

Kannur - 123

Ernakulam - 124

Kasargode - 54

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Salary:

Rs. 17,000/- for 4 months during training period and Rs. 17,000/- + Rs. 1000/- (fixed Travelling Allowance) only after successful completion of training.

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

BSc Nursing or

GNM with one-year post qualification experience as on 1st March 2022

NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Age Limit:

Maximum 40 years as on 1st March 2022

Selection Process for NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of qualification, experience and performance in the interview

How to apply for NHM Kerala Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online through online mode on cmdkerala.net

Application Fee:

Rs. 325/-