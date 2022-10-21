NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022 For 634 Medical Officer Post: Pay Scale 53100, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NHM Punjab has invited online application for the 634 Medical Officer Post on its official website. Check NHM Punjab recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) has published notification for the 634 Medical Officers (MO) post on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for interview scheduled on 09-10 November 2022. Last date for submission of online application is 01 November 2022. 

NHM Punjab has released a total of 634 Medical Officer vacancies in various disciplines/ Specialty including Ortho, ENT, Ophthalmology Anaesthesia, Medicine, Forensic Medicine, Gynaecologist and others. 


Important Date NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022
Date of Walk-in-interview: 09-10 November 2022

Vacancy Details NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022
Medical Officers (Specialist)-634 Post
Speciality Wise Posts
Medicine-103
General Surgery- 78
Gynaecology- 100
Pediatrics- 122
Anesthesia- 75
Ortho-11
Radiology- 31
ENT- 16
Ophthalmology- 16
Skin & VD- 24
Psychiatry- 10
Chest & TB- 6
Pathology- 12
Microbiology- 5
Community Medicine-4
BTO- 9
Forensic Medicine-12


Eligibility Criteria NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification
M.B.B.S. Degree
 Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India.
Registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.
 Knowledge of Punjabi upto Matric standard.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the Medical Officer Specialist Posts.

How To Download: NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022 PDF

  1. Visit to official website of National Health Mission, Punjab-https://nhm.punjab.gov.in/
  2. Go to ‘Recruitment’ Tab on the home page.
  3. Click on the link displaying-WALK IN INTERVIEW FOR 634 POSTS OF MEDICAL OFFICERS (SPECIALIST) on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022 in a new window.
  5. Download NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022 and save the same for future reference. 

Click Here for NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022 PDF

Pay Scale: 
53100 + Non Practising Allowance + Dearness Allowance+ House Rent Allowance
+ PG Allowance and other admissible allowances

How To Apply NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022
Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online application form at
https://nhm.punjab.gov.in/ on or before  01 November 2022. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022?

Last date for submission of online application is 01 November 2022. Candidates will have to appear for the interview scheduled on 09-10 November 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should have M.B.B.S. Degree with Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in NHM Punjab MO Recruitment 2022?

National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) has invited online application for the 634 Medical Officers (MO) post for different speciality.

