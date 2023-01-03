NHM UP Answer Key 2022 Out @upnrhm.gov.in: Check ANM, Pharmacist and Lab Assistant Link Here

NHM UP Answer Key 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) uploaded the answer key for the post of ANM, Lab Assistant and Pharmacist. Check Objection Link Here.

NHM UP Answer Key 2022: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) uploaded the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of ANM, Lab Assistant and Pharmacist. Candidates who appeared in NHM UP Exam can download NHM UP ANM Answer Key, NHM UP Lab Assistant Answer Key and NHM UP Pharmacist Answer Key from the official website. i.e. upnrhm.gov.in.

The candidates are also invited to submit objections, if any, against any answer through online mode only. The objection link is available from 03 to 06 January 2022.

The exam for the Pharmacist, ANM and Lab Assistant posts was conducted from 27 December to 29 December 2022 in the state. The mode of the exam was computer based. NHM UP ANM Exam was held on 27 and 28 December 2022, for NHM UP Pharmacist-Allopathic Posts on 28 and 29 Dec 2022 and for Lab Technician Posts on 28 and 29 Dec 2022 as well.

How to Download NHM UO CHO Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the NHM UP - upnrhm.gov.in and then visit ‘Latest Updates

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Objection Portal live (03-06 Jan'2023) for CBT exam conducted on 27-29 Dec’2022. (January 3, 2023)’

Step 3: Now login into the page using your 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download NHM UP Answer Key