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NIT Surathkal Opening and Closing Ranks 2026 Round 5: Check CSE, ECE, Civil Cutoffs

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 18:56 IST

NIT Surathkal JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff has been released. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks for CSE, ECE, and Civil Engineering branches. Examine the data carefully and plan your engineering admission at NITK Surathkal.

NIT Surathkal Opening and Closing Ranks 2026 Round 5: Check CSE, ECE, Civil Cutoffs
NIT Surathkal Opening and Closing Ranks 2026 Round 5: Check CSE, ECE, Civil Cutoffs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released Round 5 opening and closing ranks and seat allotment result for National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal. Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who selected Float or Slide in the previous counselling rounds have to finalise their seats in this round to secure admission or withdraw from the counselling process. Vacant seats after this round will be allocated through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round.

Aspirants seeking admission to NITs can check the NIT Surathkal Round 5 JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Civil Engineering (CE) branches under the Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quota. 

Candidates allotted seats through the HS and OS quotas differ significantly from each other. Admission through the OS quota is more competitive because the majority of seats are reserved for Home State (local) candidates which leads to fewer seats for candidates belonging to outside the state. Therefore, OS candidates require higher JEE Main scores to secure admission than HS candidates.

NIT Surathkal 2026: Round 5 CSE Cutoff

The following table shows the NIT Surathkal CSE Round 5 cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Open (HS): 1002-3314, (OS): 678-1727
  • EWS (HS): 760-1147, (OS): 276-347
  • SC (HS): 362-872, (OS): 28-273

Academic Program Name Quota Seat Type Opening Rank Closing Rank

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

1002

3314

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

EWS

760

1147

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OBC-NCL

656

1294

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

SC

362

872

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

ST

25

133

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

OPEN

678

1727

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

EWS

276

347

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

OBC-NCL

459

652

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

SC

28

273

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

ST

36

109

NIT Surathkal 2026: Round 5 ECE Cutoff

This table shows the ECE Round 5 opening and closing ranks for Gender-Neutral seats. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Open (HS): 2198-5288, (OS): 1330-3762
  • OBC-NCL (HS): 1585-3799, (OS): 1121-1437
  • ST (HS): 331-390, (OS): 164-276

Academic Program Name

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

2198

5288

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

EWS

924

1856

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OBC-NCL

1585

3799

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

SC

562

1137

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

ST

331

390

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

OPEN

1330

3762

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

EWS

432

676

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

OBC-NCL

1121

1437

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

SC

597

768

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

ST

164

276

NIT Surathkal 2026: Round 5 Civil Engineering Cutoff

Check the NIT Surathkal Civil Engineering Round 6 Opening and Closing Ranks for Gender-Neutral Seats:

  • Open (HS): 9818-30801, (OS): 5319-22372
  • EWS (HS): 4542-6762, (OS): 3140-3363
  • OBC-NCL (HS): 9287-14314, (OS): 6122-7731
  • SC (HS): 3460-6174, (OS): 2760-3718
  • ST (HS): 1534-1930, (OS): 748-925

Academic Program Name

Quota

Seat Type

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OPEN

9818

30801

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

EWS

4542

6762

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

OBC-NCL

9287

14314

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

SC

3460

6174

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

HS

ST

1534

1930

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

OPEN

5319

22372

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

EWS

3140

3363

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

OBC-NCL

6122

7731

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

SC

2760

3718

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

OS

ST

748

925

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 18:56 IST

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