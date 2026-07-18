NIT Surathkal Opening and Closing Ranks 2026 Round 5: Check CSE, ECE, Civil Cutoffs
NIT Surathkal JoSAA Round 5 2026 cutoff has been released. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks for CSE, ECE, and Civil Engineering branches. Examine the data carefully and plan your engineering admission at NITK Surathkal.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released Round 5 opening and closing ranks and seat allotment result for National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal. Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who selected Float or Slide in the previous counselling rounds have to finalise their seats in this round to secure admission or withdraw from the counselling process. Vacant seats after this round will be allocated through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round.
Aspirants seeking admission to NITs can check the NIT Surathkal Round 5 JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Civil Engineering (CE) branches under the Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quota.
Candidates allotted seats through the HS and OS quotas differ significantly from each other. Admission through the OS quota is more competitive because the majority of seats are reserved for Home State (local) candidates which leads to fewer seats for candidates belonging to outside the state. Therefore, OS candidates require higher JEE Main scores to secure admission than HS candidates.
NIT Surathkal 2026: Round 5 CSE Cutoff
The following table shows the NIT Surathkal CSE Round 5 cutoff 2026 for Gender-Neutral seats. Given below are the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Open (HS): 1002-3314, (OS): 678-1727
- EWS (HS): 760-1147, (OS): 276-347
- SC (HS): 362-872, (OS): 28-273
|Academic Program Name
|Quota
|Seat Type
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
1002
|
3314
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
EWS
|
760
|
1147
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
656
|
1294
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
SC
|
362
|
872
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
ST
|
25
|
133
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
678
|
1727
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
EWS
|
276
|
347
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
459
|
652
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
SC
|
28
|
273
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
ST
|
36
|
109
NIT Surathkal 2026: Round 5 ECE Cutoff
This table shows the ECE Round 5 opening and closing ranks for Gender-Neutral seats. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Open (HS): 2198-5288, (OS): 1330-3762
- OBC-NCL (HS): 1585-3799, (OS): 1121-1437
- ST (HS): 331-390, (OS): 164-276
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
2198
|
5288
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
EWS
|
924
|
1856
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
1585
|
3799
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
SC
|
562
|
1137
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
ST
|
331
|
390
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
1330
|
3762
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
EWS
|
432
|
676
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
1121
|
1437
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
SC
|
597
|
768
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
ST
|
164
|
276
NIT Surathkal 2026: Round 5 Civil Engineering Cutoff
Check the NIT Surathkal Civil Engineering Round 6 Opening and Closing Ranks for Gender-Neutral Seats:
- Open (HS): 9818-30801, (OS): 5319-22372
- EWS (HS): 4542-6762, (OS): 3140-3363
- OBC-NCL (HS): 9287-14314, (OS): 6122-7731
- SC (HS): 3460-6174, (OS): 2760-3718
- ST (HS): 1534-1930, (OS): 748-925
|
Academic Program Name
|
Quota
|
Seat Type
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OPEN
|
9818
|
30801
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
EWS
|
4542
|
6762
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
OBC-NCL
|
9287
|
14314
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
SC
|
3460
|
6174
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
HS
|
ST
|
1534
|
1930
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
OPEN
|
5319
|
22372
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
EWS
|
3140
|
3363
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
OBC-NCL
|
6122
|
7731
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
SC
|
2760
|
3718
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
OS
|
ST
|
748
|
925
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.