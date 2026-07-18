NIT Surathkal Opening and Closing Ranks 2026 Round 5: Check CSE, ECE, Civil Cutoffs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released Round 5 opening and closing ranks and seat allotment result for National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal. Round 5 is the last and final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates who selected Float or Slide in the previous counselling rounds have to finalise their seats in this round to secure admission or withdraw from the counselling process. Vacant seats after this round will be allocated through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special round.

Aspirants seeking admission to NITs can check the NIT Surathkal Round 5 JEE Main Opening and Closing Ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Civil Engineering (CE) branches under the Home State (HS) and Other State (OS) quota.