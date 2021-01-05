Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 65 Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited Duliajan (Assam) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Superintending Engineer (Drilling) - 3 Posts

Manager (Accounts/ Internal Audit) - 1 Post

Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Radiology & Physician) - 7 Posts

Senior Medical Officer - 7 Posts

Senior Security Officer - 2 Posts

Senior Officer (Electrical, HR, Legal, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Geophysics, Reservoir) - 43 Posts

Physiotherapist - 1 Post

Confidential Secretary- 1 Post

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree /Diploma in Physiotherapy of minimum 3 years duration and having 5 years post qualification experience.

Confidential Secretary- Graduate with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or Equivalent with knowledge of computer application with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Medical Officer - MBBS from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Senior Security Officer - Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institute recognized by Govt. of India and approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority with minimum 2 years post qualification experience.

Download Oil India Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Oil India Recruitment 2020 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 January 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.