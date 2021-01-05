Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 65 Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @oil-india.com
Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 65 Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Other Posts. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited Duliajan (Assam) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Officer, Manager, Sr. Medical Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Superintending Engineer (Drilling) - 3 Posts
- Manager (Accounts/ Internal Audit) - 1 Post
- Superintending Medical Officer (Pathology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Radiology & Physician) - 7 Posts
- Senior Medical Officer - 7 Posts
- Senior Security Officer - 2 Posts
- Senior Officer (Electrical, HR, Legal, Mechanical, Instrumentation, Geophysics, Reservoir) - 43 Posts
- Physiotherapist - 1 Post
- Confidential Secretary- 1 Post
Oil India Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree /Diploma in Physiotherapy of minimum 3 years duration and having 5 years post qualification experience.
- Confidential Secretary- Graduate with 01/02 years Diploma in Secretarial Practice or Modern Office Management/Executive Assistant Diploma or Equivalent with knowledge of computer application with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.
- Senior Medical Officer - MBBS from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India with minimum 02 years post qualification experience.
- Senior Security Officer - Graduate in any discipline from a University/Institute recognized by Govt. of India and approved by UGC/appropriate statutory authority with minimum 2 years post qualification experience.
Download Oil India Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
Oil India Recruitment 2020 Apply Online
How to apply for Oil India Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 January 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.