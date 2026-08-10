Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Last Date Today: Apply for 30209 Teacher Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points Pavitra Portal 2026 registration closes today, August 11, 2026, for 30,209 posts.

Maharashtra's Pavitra Portal recruits teachers; MAHA TAIT 2025 qualifiers can apply.

Registration began August 6, 2026; 19,881 posts are merit-based, 10,328 interview-based.

Pavitra Portal Registration 2026: The Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 is closing today, 11 August 2026, giving applicants a last chance to apply for a total of 30,209 posts. The Maharashtra government has activated the Pavitra Portal for teacher recruitment in Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, and other state schools. Candidates who cleared MAHA TAIT 2025 can register on the portal, check vacancies, and submit school and post preferences. The recruitment covers a total of 30,209 teacher posts across primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels. Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 in the table given: Particulars Details Conducting Body School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra Portal Name Pavitra Portal Purpose Shikshak Bharti (Teacher Recruitment) Total Vacancies 30,209 Registration Start Date August 6, 2026 Last Date to Fill Form August 11, 2026 (Today) Candidates Registered So Far Around 1,70,108 Selection Mode 19,881 posts merit-based & 10,328 posts interview-based Domicile Required Maharashtra Domicile Certificate Official Website edustaff.maharashtra.gov.in

What is Pavitra Portal Registration? The Pavitra Portal is run by the School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra, for Shikshak Bharti recruitment. Candidates can register, upload documents, and choose their preferred district and school through this single portal. The selection process is merit-based and does not include an interview for most posts. Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Vacancy Details Candidates must check the complete post-wise vacancy details in the table given below: Category Number of Posts Zilla Parishad (District Councils) 13,351 Municipal Corporations 1,954 Municipalities 280 Private Institutions 12,148 Tribal Development Department Schools 2,421 Government Vidyaniketan Schools 56 Total 30,209 Of these, 19,881 posts will be filled directly on merit, while 10,328 posts will involve an interview. These vacancies are open to candidates who cleared TAIT 2025, held between May 27 and June 5, 2025.

Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria given below: Valid teaching qualification: B.Ed, D.El.Ed or D.Ed

Valid TET or TAIT (2025) score

Age: 18 to 38 years (5-year relaxation for reserved categories)

Maharashtra Domicile Certificate required

Candidates with English or Science degrees also eligible for semi-English medium posts Post-wise Qualification Interested candidates must check the post-wise qualification for Pavitra Portal Registration 2026: Teaching Level Classes Qualification Eligibility Test Primary Level 1 to 5 D.El.Ed or D.Ed Maha TET or CTET Paper 1 Upper Primary Teacher 6 to 8 Bachelor’s Degree + D.El.Ed or B.Ed Maha TET or CTET Paper 2 Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher 9 to 12 Bachelor’s/ PG Degree + B.Ed or M.Ed