Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Last Date Today: Apply for 30209 Teacher Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details
Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 is closing today, on 11 August 2026, for a total of 30,209 posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online through the Pavitra Portal before the last date.
Key Points
- Pavitra Portal 2026 registration closes today, August 11, 2026, for 30,209 posts.
- Maharashtra's Pavitra Portal recruits teachers; MAHA TAIT 2025 qualifiers can apply.
- Registration began August 6, 2026; 19,881 posts are merit-based, 10,328 interview-based.
Pavitra Portal Registration 2026: The Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 is closing today, 11 August 2026, giving applicants a last chance to apply for a total of 30,209 posts. The Maharashtra government has activated the Pavitra Portal for teacher recruitment in Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, and other state schools. Candidates who cleared MAHA TAIT 2025 can register on the portal, check vacancies, and submit school and post preferences. The recruitment covers a total of 30,209 teacher posts across primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels.
Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 in the table given:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra
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Portal Name
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Pavitra Portal
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Purpose
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Shikshak Bharti (Teacher Recruitment)
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Total Vacancies
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30,209
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Registration Start Date
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August 6, 2026
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Last Date to Fill Form
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August 11, 2026 (Today)
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Candidates Registered So Far
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Around 1,70,108
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Selection Mode
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19,881 posts merit-based & 10,328 posts interview-based
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Domicile Required
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Maharashtra Domicile Certificate
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Official Website
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edustaff.maharashtra.gov.in
What is Pavitra Portal Registration?
The Pavitra Portal is run by the School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra, for Shikshak Bharti recruitment. Candidates can register, upload documents, and choose their preferred district and school through this single portal. The selection process is merit-based and does not include an interview for most posts.
Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Vacancy Details
Candidates must check the complete post-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
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Category
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Number of Posts
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Zilla Parishad (District Councils)
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13,351
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Municipal Corporations
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1,954
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Municipalities
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280
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Private Institutions
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12,148
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Tribal Development Department Schools
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2,421
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Government Vidyaniketan Schools
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56
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Total
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30,209
Of these, 19,881 posts will be filled directly on merit, while 10,328 posts will involve an interview. These vacancies are open to candidates who cleared TAIT 2025, held between May 27 and June 5, 2025.
Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria given below:
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Valid teaching qualification: B.Ed, D.El.Ed or D.Ed
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Valid TET or TAIT (2025) score
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Age: 18 to 38 years (5-year relaxation for reserved categories)
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Maharashtra Domicile Certificate required
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Candidates with English or Science degrees also eligible for semi-English medium posts
Post-wise Qualification
Interested candidates must check the post-wise qualification for Pavitra Portal Registration 2026:
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Teaching Level
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Classes
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Qualification
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Eligibility Test
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Primary Level
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1 to 5
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D.El.Ed or D.Ed
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Maha TET or CTET Paper 1
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Upper Primary Teacher
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6 to 8
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Bachelor’s Degree + D.El.Ed or B.Ed
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Maha TET or CTET Paper 2
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Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher
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9 to 12
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Bachelor’s/ PG Degree + B.Ed or M.Ed
Pavitra Portal Registration 2026 Apply Link
Maharashtra government has started the online registration process for teacher recruitment in Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation, and other state schools.2026 on August 6, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 30,209 posts through the Pavitra Portal. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 11, 2026 (today).
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Pavitra Portal Registration 2026
Steps to Apply for Pavitra Portal Registration 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their registration form:
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Visit the official website, edustaff.maharashtra.gov.in
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Click on registration or candidate login
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Enter personal, educational, and contact details
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Upload documents, photograph, and certificates
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Check all details entered in the form
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Submit the registration
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Save or download the confirmation
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Log in using registered credentials
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Check available vacancies and schools
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Fill preferred posts and schools in order
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Review and lock the preferences
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com