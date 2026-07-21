Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Punjab Police Constable Computer-Based Examination has released the Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the 3298 Constable posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The Common Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Constable posts is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026 across the state. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) with specified qualifying parameters. Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link The candidates who applied for District Cadre and Armed Cadre Constable posts can download their hall tickets from the website using their registration details i.e. Registration No./Login ID and Password. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Steps to Download Punjab Police Admit Card 2026? Candidates can download the Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. To download the hall ticket, you can follow the steps given below- Go to the official website of Punjab Police, www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section, which appears on the left side on the home page.

You will get the new link displaying as “Punjab Police Recruitment 2026” Link to the recruitment portal for the post of Constables in Punjab Police, District and Armed Cadre 2026 (01/2026)”.

Provide your login credentials Registration No./Login ID and Password to the link.

Download the admit card and take a hard copy to carry to the exam hall and for future reference.

Punjab Police Constable Exam 2026: Pattern And Timing Stage-I i.e. the Common Computer Based Test (CBT) is a crucial round for the selection process for Constable posts. The written exam will be held in the mode of multiple-choice questions divided into two papers. Paper-I Timing & Structure: Event Details Duration 2 hours Maximum Marks 100 Total Questions 100 Total Marks Carrying One Marks Each Common Issues During Downloading The Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026 If candidates facing any difficulties in downloading the Admit card for Constable (District & Armed Cadre) then there is no need to worry at all. It may be some technical glitches or others which can hamper your process to download the hall ticket smoothly. Alternatively you can some factors or common issues which can hamper your smooth functioning of downloading the hall ticket-