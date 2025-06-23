Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category Wise SC, ST, OBC and General Qualifying Marks

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will soon be released along with the results. Cut Off marks will be announced category-wise and separately for males and females. Candidates can check the Punjab Constable Previous Year Cut Offs to plan their preparation. 

Aug 13, 2025
Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Punjab Police Constable Cut Off will be released with the Punjab Police result soon. It plays a key role in deciding which candidates move forward to the next stages, such as the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). 

The official Punjab Police Constable Cut Off will be declared along with the results in July 2025. In this article, candidates get a complete insight into the past year's trends to help candidates plan their preparation better.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025

The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 was held to fill a total of 1,746 vacancies, with the written test conducted in multiple shifts between 4th May and 18th June 2025 at various exam centres across Punjab. 

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released in a PDF format, along with the official result. The cut off marks will be announced category-wise and separately for male and female candidates, ensuring transparency in the selection process.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Highlights

Conducting Body

Punjab Police Department

Post Name

Police Constable

Vacancies

1,746

Exam Date

4th May to 18th June 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Screening Test (PST)

Official Website

www.punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Expected Cut Off

The expected cut off for Punjab Police Constable is anticiapted to range between 85 and 60. You can check the category-wise Punjab Police Constable expected cut off for male and female candidates in the table below.

Category Males Females
General (UR) 80–85 75–80
SC (Scheduled Caste) 75–80 70–75
ST (Scheduled Tribe) 70–75 65–70
OBC (Other Backward Classes) 80–85 75–80
Ex-Servicemen 65–70 60–65

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates must score equal to or above the official Punjab Police Constable Cut Off to move forward in the recruitment process. Those who fail to meet the cut off are disqualified. It is crucial to aim for a score higher than the minimum qualifying marks.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 is given below to help aspirants prepare better. It was released along with the result on the official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who cleared the cut off were shortlisted for the next stages, while those falling short could not proceed. The cut off is also different for males and females, and reserved categories have lower cut off scores as per government norms.

Please note: The official cut off for 2025 is yet to be released, but you can check the 2024 cut off marks below to get an idea of the expected range.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 for Written Exam

The Punjab Police Constable 2024 cut off marks were published on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in along with the final result. Candidates scoring above the official cut off advanced to the next stage. The cut off varies by category and gender, and reserved categories have slightly lower qualifying marks to maintain fairness.

Category

Male

Female

General (UR)

71.70

65.15

Backward Classes

68.83

59.79

EWS

64.41

55.57

SC (Ramdasia & Others)

68.17

59.93

SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

61.78

55.58

Ex-Serviceman (General)

53.59

35.23

Ex-Serviceman (BC)

54.81

Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)

53.34

Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

47.83

Wards of Freedom Fighters

40.13

40.13

Wards of Police Personnel

40.02

41.16

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 for Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny)

After clearing the written exam, candidates had to go through the Document Scrutiny stage. Below are the Stage 3 category-wise cut off marks:

Category

Female Cut Off

Male Cut Off

Backward Classes

61.47

74.44

EWS

68.14

74.62

Ex-Serviceman (General)

54.64

Ex-Serviceman (BC)

56.37

Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

50.34

Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)

55.65

General

65.17

77.24

SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

58.28

67.47

SC (Ramdasia & Others)

61.80

74.15

Wards of Freedom Fighters

40.13

40.34

Wards of Police Personnel

41.16

40.12

Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024

The Punjab Police Constable final cut off marks determine the last list of selected candidates for both the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Check the complete category-wise final cut offs below: 

Category

Cadre

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General (UR)

District Police

80.76

75.45

General (UR)

Armed Police

77.53

69.64

Backward Class

District Police

79.08

71.58

Backward Class

Armed Police

76.43

68.24

SC (Ramdasia & Others)

District Police

77.30

70.70

SC (Ramdasia & Others)

Armed Police

75.81

67.34

SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

District Police

72.23

SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

Armed Police

69.75

62.25

EWS

District Police

75.56

72.56

EWS

Armed Police

66.31

Wards of Police Personnel

District Police

41.33

73.64

Wards of Police Personnel

Armed Police

77.27

69.23

Ex-Serviceman (General)

District Police

59.29

Ex-Serviceman (General)

Armed Police

56.13

Ex-Serviceman (BC)

District Police

60.11

Ex-Serviceman (BC)

Armed Police

56.99

Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)

District Police

59.29

Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)

Armed Police

55.85

Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

District Police

54.48

Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)

Armed Police

50.87

Wards of Freedom Fighters

Armed Police

52.86

46.79

Factors Affecting Punjab Police Constable Cut Offs

The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off is not fixed and can change every year based on several important factors. The following factors are included:

  • Total Number of Vacancies

  • Number of Applicants

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Performance of Candidates

  • Category-Based Reservations

  • Normalisation Process

