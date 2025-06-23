Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category Wise SC, ST, OBC and General Qualifying Marks

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Punjab Police Constable Cut Off will be released with the Punjab Police result soon. It plays a key role in deciding which candidates move forward to the next stages, such as the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).
The official Punjab Police Constable Cut Off will be declared along with the results in July 2025. In this article, candidates get a complete insight into the past year's trends to help candidates plan their preparation better.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025
The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 was held to fill a total of 1,746 vacancies, with the written test conducted in multiple shifts between 4th May and 18th June 2025 at various exam centres across Punjab.
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released in a PDF format, along with the official result. The cut off marks will be announced category-wise and separately for male and female candidates, ensuring transparency in the selection process.
|
Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Punjab Police Department
|
Post Name
|
Police Constable
|
Vacancies
|
1,746
|
Exam Date
|
4th May to 18th June 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Screening Test (PST)
|
Official Website
|
www.punjabpolice.gov.in
Punjab Police Constable Expected Cut Off
The expected cut off for Punjab Police Constable is anticiapted to range between 85 and 60. You can check the category-wise Punjab Police Constable expected cut off for male and female candidates in the table below.
|Category
|Males
|Females
|General (UR)
|80–85
|75–80
|SC (Scheduled Caste)
|75–80
|70–75
|ST (Scheduled Tribe)
|70–75
|65–70
|OBC (Other Backward Classes)
|80–85
|75–80
|Ex-Servicemen
|65–70
|60–65
Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Candidates must score equal to or above the official Punjab Police Constable Cut Off to move forward in the recruitment process. Those who fail to meet the cut off are disqualified. It is crucial to aim for a score higher than the minimum qualifying marks.
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 is given below to help aspirants prepare better. It was released along with the result on the official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in.
Candidates who cleared the cut off were shortlisted for the next stages, while those falling short could not proceed. The cut off is also different for males and females, and reserved categories have lower cut off scores as per government norms.
Please note: The official cut off for 2025 is yet to be released, but you can check the 2024 cut off marks below to get an idea of the expected range.
Related Links
Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Out
Punjab Police Constable Syllabus 2025
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 for Written Exam
The Punjab Police Constable 2024 cut off marks were published on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in along with the final result. Candidates scoring above the official cut off advanced to the next stage. The cut off varies by category and gender, and reserved categories have slightly lower qualifying marks to maintain fairness.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General (UR)
|
71.70
|
65.15
|
Backward Classes
|
68.83
|
59.79
|
EWS
|
64.41
|
55.57
|
SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
68.17
|
59.93
|
SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
61.78
|
55.58
|
Ex-Serviceman (General)
|
53.59
|
35.23
|
Ex-Serviceman (BC)
|
54.81
|
—
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
53.34
|
—
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
47.83
|
—
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters
|
40.13
|
40.13
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
40.02
|
41.16
Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 for Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny)
After clearing the written exam, candidates had to go through the Document Scrutiny stage. Below are the Stage 3 category-wise cut off marks:
|
Category
|
Female Cut Off
|
Male Cut Off
|
Backward Classes
|
61.47
|
74.44
|
EWS
|
68.14
|
74.62
|
Ex-Serviceman (General)
|
–
|
54.64
|
Ex-Serviceman (BC)
|
–
|
56.37
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
–
|
50.34
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
–
|
55.65
|
General
|
65.17
|
77.24
|
SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
58.28
|
67.47
|
SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
61.80
|
74.15
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters
|
40.13
|
40.34
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
41.16
|
40.12
Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024
The Punjab Police Constable final cut off marks determine the last list of selected candidates for both the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Check the complete category-wise final cut offs below:
|
Category
|
Cadre
|
Male Cut Off
|
Female Cut Off
|
General (UR)
|
District Police
|
80.76
|
75.45
|
General (UR)
|
Armed Police
|
77.53
|
69.64
|
Backward Class
|
District Police
|
79.08
|
71.58
|
Backward Class
|
Armed Police
|
76.43
|
68.24
|
SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
District Police
|
77.30
|
70.70
|
SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
Armed Police
|
75.81
|
67.34
|
SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
District Police
|
72.23
|
–
|
SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
Armed Police
|
69.75
|
62.25
|
EWS
|
District Police
|
75.56
|
72.56
|
EWS
|
Armed Police
|
–
|
66.31
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
District Police
|
41.33
|
73.64
|
Wards of Police Personnel
|
Armed Police
|
77.27
|
69.23
|
Ex-Serviceman (General)
|
District Police
|
59.29
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman (General)
|
Armed Police
|
56.13
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman (BC)
|
District Police
|
60.11
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman (BC)
|
Armed Police
|
56.99
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
District Police
|
59.29
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others)
|
Armed Police
|
55.85
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
District Police
|
54.48
|
–
|
Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh)
|
Armed Police
|
50.87
|
–
|
Wards of Freedom Fighters
|
Armed Police
|
52.86
|
46.79
Factors Affecting Punjab Police Constable Cut Offs
The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off is not fixed and can change every year based on several important factors. The following factors are included:
-
Total Number of Vacancies
-
Number of Applicants
-
Difficulty Level of the Exam
-
Performance of Candidates
-
Category-Based Reservations
-
Normalisation Process
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation