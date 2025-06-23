Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category Wise SC, ST, OBC and General Qualifying Marks

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Punjab Police Constable Cut Off will be released with the Punjab Police result soon. It plays a key role in deciding which candidates move forward to the next stages, such as the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). The official Punjab Police Constable Cut Off will be declared along with the results in July 2025. In this article, candidates get a complete insight into the past year's trends to help candidates plan their preparation better. Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2025 was held to fill a total of 1,746 vacancies, with the written test conducted in multiple shifts between 4th May and 18th June 2025 at various exam centres across Punjab. The Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released in a PDF format, along with the official result. The cut off marks will be announced category-wise and separately for male and female candidates, ensuring transparency in the selection process.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Highlights Conducting Body Punjab Police Department Post Name Police Constable Vacancies 1,746 Exam Date 4th May to 18th June 2025 Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Physical Screening Test (PST) Official Website www.punjabpolice.gov.in Punjab Police Constable Expected Cut Off The expected cut off for Punjab Police Constable is anticiapted to range between 85 and 60. You can check the category-wise Punjab Police Constable expected cut off for male and female candidates in the table below. Category Males Females General (UR) 80–85 75–80 SC (Scheduled Caste) 75–80 70–75 ST (Scheduled Tribe) 70–75 65–70 OBC (Other Backward Classes) 80–85 75–80 Ex-Servicemen 65–70 60–65

Punjab Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Marks Candidates must score equal to or above the official Punjab Police Constable Cut Off to move forward in the recruitment process. Those who fail to meet the cut off are disqualified. It is crucial to aim for a score higher than the minimum qualifying marks. Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 is given below to help aspirants prepare better. It was released along with the result on the official website, www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the cut off were shortlisted for the next stages, while those falling short could not proceed. The cut off is also different for males and females, and reserved categories have lower cut off scores as per government norms. Please note: The official cut off for 2025 is yet to be released, but you can check the 2024 cut off marks below to get an idea of the expected range.

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 for Written Exam The Punjab Police Constable 2024 cut off marks were published on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in along with the final result. Candidates scoring above the official cut off advanced to the next stage. The cut off varies by category and gender, and reserved categories have slightly lower qualifying marks to maintain fairness. Category Male Female General (UR) 71.70 65.15 Backward Classes 68.83 59.79 EWS 64.41 55.57 SC (Ramdasia & Others) 68.17 59.93 SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) 61.78 55.58 Ex-Serviceman (General) 53.59 35.23 Ex-Serviceman (BC) 54.81 — Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others) 53.34 — Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) 47.83 — Wards of Freedom Fighters 40.13 40.13 Wards of Police Personnel 40.02 41.16

Punjab Police Constable Cut Off 2024 for Stage 3 (Document Scrutiny) After clearing the written exam, candidates had to go through the Document Scrutiny stage. Below are the Stage 3 category-wise cut off marks: Category Female Cut Off Male Cut Off Backward Classes 61.47 74.44 EWS 68.14 74.62 Ex-Serviceman (General) – 54.64 Ex-Serviceman (BC) – 56.37 Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) – 50.34 Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others) – 55.65 General 65.17 77.24 SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) 58.28 67.47 SC (Ramdasia & Others) 61.80 74.15 Wards of Freedom Fighters 40.13 40.34 Wards of Police Personnel 41.16 40.12 Punjab Police Constable Final Cut Off 2024 The Punjab Police Constable final cut off marks determine the last list of selected candidates for both the District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Check the complete category-wise final cut offs below:

Category Cadre Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General (UR) District Police 80.76 75.45 General (UR) Armed Police 77.53 69.64 Backward Class District Police 79.08 71.58 Backward Class Armed Police 76.43 68.24 SC (Ramdasia & Others) District Police 77.30 70.70 SC (Ramdasia & Others) Armed Police 75.81 67.34 SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) District Police 72.23 – SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) Armed Police 69.75 62.25 EWS District Police 75.56 72.56 EWS Armed Police – 66.31 Wards of Police Personnel District Police 41.33 73.64 Wards of Police Personnel Armed Police 77.27 69.23 Ex-Serviceman (General) District Police 59.29 – Ex-Serviceman (General) Armed Police 56.13 – Ex-Serviceman (BC) District Police 60.11 – Ex-Serviceman (BC) Armed Police 56.99 – Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others) District Police 59.29 – Ex-Serviceman SC (Ramdasia & Others) Armed Police 55.85 – Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) District Police 54.48 – Ex-Serviceman SC (Balmiki/Mazhbi Sikh) Armed Police 50.87 – Wards of Freedom Fighters Armed Police 52.86 46.79