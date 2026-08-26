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Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 17:16 IST

Check expected Round 1 seat allocation possibility at Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola for BAMS program. The article details, expected and previous year opening and closing ranks which will help aspirants gauge the admission range, and seat options for ayurvedic degree.  

Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

AYUSH NEET 2026: Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola offers undergraduate and postgraduate program in Ayurvedic studies. The admission for 2026-27 cycle for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery will begin after the release of AYUSH NEET 2026 results. Aspirants aiming for admission during Round 1 can expect seat allocation within the range of 72009 to 80317 (general candidates). While the overall category admission may close at 296417. Under the AYUSH NEET UG centralized admission and counselling process, candidates can take admission to undergraduate admission to Ayurvedic medicine seat in Indian colleges. The admission is accepted only for candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam.

Candidates can check the detailed category-wise expected NEET 2026 opening and closing rank provided in the article. To gauge and predict from the historical data, we have also included previous year trends to assess admission options at the college. 

Also Check: RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details

RTAM, Akola Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Aspirants can check admission chances for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) by analysing the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks. The official ranks are released by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

72009 - 73956

76821 - 80317

OBC

73896 - 73992

88121 - 93017

EWS

69307 - 69307

85121 - 88917

SC

198803 - 198803

241721 - 253417

ST

285461 - 293158

288821 - 296417

RTAM, Akola NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per previous year trends admission to BAMS program opened at 72007 and closed at 78941 for general candidates. While for all categories the admission ended at 293156 during the Round 1 admission under All India Quota government Aided. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

72007

78941

OBC

73894

92058

EWS

69305

87566

SC

198801

250300

ST

285459

293156

RTAM, Akola NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

During the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 admission, the All India Quota seat closed at 292287 ranks. While for general category, admission opened at 73954 and closed at 75898 ranks. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

73954

75898

OBC

73894

92058

EWS

87566

87566

SC

249916

250300

ST

292287

292287

RTAM, Akola NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission during first round, general category opened at 76625 and closed at 76625 ranks. Check complete category-wise ranks shared below. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 17:16 IST

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