Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
Check expected Round 1 seat allocation possibility at Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola for BAMS program. The article details, expected and previous year opening and closing ranks which will help aspirants gauge the admission range, and seat options for ayurvedic degree.
AYUSH NEET 2026: Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola offers undergraduate and postgraduate program in Ayurvedic studies. The admission for 2026-27 cycle for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery will begin after the release of AYUSH NEET 2026 results. Aspirants aiming for admission during Round 1 can expect seat allocation within the range of 72009 to 80317 (general candidates). While the overall category admission may close at 296417. Under the AYUSH NEET UG centralized admission and counselling process, candidates can take admission to undergraduate admission to Ayurvedic medicine seat in Indian colleges. The admission is accepted only for candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam.
Candidates can check the detailed category-wise expected NEET 2026 opening and closing rank provided in the article. To gauge and predict from the historical data, we have also included previous year trends to assess admission options at the college.
Also Check: RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details
RTAM, Akola Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Aspirants can check admission chances for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) by analysing the expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks. The official ranks are released by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
72009 - 73956
|
76821 - 80317
|
OBC
|
73896 - 73992
|
88121 - 93017
|
EWS
|
69307 - 69307
|
85121 - 88917
|
SC
|
198803 - 198803
|
241721 - 253417
|
ST
|
285461 - 293158
|
288821 - 296417
RTAM, Akola NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per previous year trends admission to BAMS program opened at 72007 and closed at 78941 for general candidates. While for all categories the admission ended at 293156 during the Round 1 admission under All India Quota government Aided.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
72007
|
78941
|
OBC
|
73894
|
92058
|
EWS
|
69305
|
87566
|
SC
|
198801
|
250300
|
ST
|
285459
|
293156
RTAM, Akola NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 admission, the All India Quota seat closed at 292287 ranks. While for general category, admission opened at 73954 and closed at 75898 ranks.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
73954
|
75898
|
OBC
|
73894
|
92058
|
EWS
|
87566
|
87566
|
SC
|
249916
|
250300
|
ST
|
292287
|
292287
RTAM, Akola NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission during first round, general category opened at 76625 and closed at 76625 ranks. Check complete category-wise ranks shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
76625
|
76625
|
EWS
|
69305
|
80079
|
OBC
|
73990
|
81105
|
SC
|
198801
|
199729
|
ST
|
293156
|
293156
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AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
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AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Pune Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
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AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
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