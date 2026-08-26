Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola NEET Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

AYUSH NEET 2026: Radhakisan Toshniwal Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Akola offers undergraduate and postgraduate program in Ayurvedic studies. The admission for 2026-27 cycle for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery will begin after the release of AYUSH NEET 2026 results. Aspirants aiming for admission during Round 1 can expect seat allocation within the range of 72009 to 80317 (general candidates). While the overall category admission may close at 296417. Under the AYUSH NEET UG centralized admission and counselling process, candidates can take admission to undergraduate admission to Ayurvedic medicine seat in Indian colleges. The admission is accepted only for candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam.

Candidates can check the detailed category-wise expected NEET 2026 opening and closing rank provided in the article. To gauge and predict from the historical data, we have also included previous year trends to assess admission options at the college.