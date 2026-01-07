Rajasthan School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Rajasthan School Holidays in January 2026 provide important information for students, parents, and teachers across the state. As per the latest Rajasthan school holiday and Rajasthan school winter vacation updates, schools in the Jaipur district have announced winter holidays due to a cold wave. According to the Winter vacation in Rajasthan school 2026 new update, students from pre-primary to Class 5 will have holidays from January 6 to January 10, while Classes 6 to 8 will remain closed from January 6 to January 8. Along with winter holidays, January also includes major school holidays on January 1 (New Year’s Day), January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 23 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti), and January 26 (Republic Day). This Jaipur school news follows official district instructions. Check this article for Rajasthan School Holidays in January 2026.

Rajasthan School Holidays in January 2026 Date Day Occasion/Festival January 1, 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day January 14, 2026 Wednesday Makar Sankranti/Pongal January 23, 2026 Friday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day New Year’s Day: January 1, 2026 New Year’s Day marks the beginning of a new year. Students get a holiday to welcome the new year with family and friends. Many people set new goals and enjoy a fresh start on this day. Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 14, 2026 Makar Sankranti, also known as Pongal, is an important harvest festival. People celebrate by flying kites and preparing traditional food. Schools remain closed so students can enjoy the festival celebrations. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: January 23, 2026