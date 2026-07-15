RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Librarian 3rd Grade Result 2026: The RSSB has announced the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 final result today on its official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Chairman Alok Raj confirms on X. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 result.
Key Points
- RSSB declared the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final result 2026 on July 15.
- The result, for 548 Librarian Grade 3 posts, is available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Candidates who appeared for Document Verification in December 2025 can check their results.
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final result 2026 on July 15, as confirmed by RSSB chairman Alok Raj on X. The RSSB Librarian Grade 3 2026 result has been released online on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their Librarian Grade 3 final results using their roll number.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the final cutoff PDF along with the TSP and Non-TSP merit lists for the Librarian Grade 3 direct recruitment 2024. Through this recruitment drive, the RSSB will fill the 548 posts of Librarian Grade 3.
आज बोर्ड ने मीटिंग में लाइब्रेरियन ग्रेड 3 के फाइनल रिजल्ट का अनुमोदन किया।— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 14, 2026
सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।
रिजल्ट वेबसाइट पर कल अपलोड होगा।
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026 Download PDF
As per the latest update, RSSB will release the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Document Verification held in December 2025 can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Secondary Education) (TSP)
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RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Secondary Education) (NTSP)
|Click here
|RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Sanskrit Education) (NTSP)
|Click here
|RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Provisionally Selected Candidates (Secondary Education) (NTSP)
|Click here
|RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Sanskrit Education) (TSP)
|Click here
How to Check RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Results?
The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Results.
Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Marks
Along with the final result, the RSSB will also release the category-wise Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff marks. Here we are providing the direct link to download the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Official Cutoff PDF once it is released officially.
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Additional Considered Candidates for Document Verification (Cut-Off Marks)
|Click here
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Final Recommendation and Cut Off Marks
|Click here
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026: Overview
Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026 is out for 548 vacancies for Librarian Grade 3 in the Rajasthan Police Department. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Librarian Grade 3
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Exam 2025
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Result Status
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To be released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates
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Total Vacancies
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548
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Official Website
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www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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