RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Merit List PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points RSSB declared the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final result 2026 on July 15.

The result, for 548 Librarian Grade 3 posts, is available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for Document Verification in December 2025 can check their results.

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final result 2026 on July 15, as confirmed by RSSB chairman Alok Raj on X. The RSSB Librarian Grade 3 2026 result has been released online on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their Librarian Grade 3 final results using their roll number. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the final cutoff PDF along with the TSP and Non-TSP merit lists for the Librarian Grade 3 direct recruitment 2024. Through this recruitment drive, the RSSB will fill the 548 posts of Librarian Grade 3. आज बोर्ड ने मीटिंग में लाइब्रेरियन ग्रेड 3 के फाइनल रिजल्ट का अनुमोदन किया।

सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।

रिजल्ट वेबसाइट पर कल अपलोड होगा। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 14, 2026

Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026 Download PDF As per the latest update, RSSB will release the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Document Verification held in December 2025 can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Secondary Education) (TSP) Click here RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Secondary Education) (NTSP) Click here RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Sanskrit Education) (NTSP) Click here RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Provisionally Selected Candidates (Secondary Education) (NTSP) Click here RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Result 2024 Merit List of Finally Selected Candidates (Sanskrit Education) (TSP) Click here

How to Check RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Results? The Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 2026 result PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage. Step 3: Select the link for Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Results. Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link. Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference. Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 Result 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Marks Along with the final result, the RSSB will also release the category-wise Rajasthan Librarian Grade 3 final cutoff marks. Here we are providing the direct link to download the RSSB Librarian Grade 3 Official Cutoff PDF once it is released officially.