Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon @ptetraj2021.com, Know How to Download

Dungar College, Bikaner is set to release the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card this week on its official website-ptetraj2021.com. Exam is schedule on 08 September 2021.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card : Dungar College, Bikaner is set to release the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card this week. All such candidates who have to appear in the Rajasthan PTET exam can download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card once it is uploaded on its official website-ptetraj2021.com.

It is noted that Rajasthan PTET exam is scheduled on 08th September 2021. Candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card from the official website from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on its official website.

Candidates should note that only those will be able to download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card who have registered themselves successfully for the exam. Candidates will have to carry their Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card as a clear printout on an A4 sheet along with a valid ID proof during the exam.

In the exam, candidates have to solve 200 questions in which there will be questions with Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test and Language Proficiency.

Candidates applied successfully for the Rajasthan PTET exam can download their Admit card Rajasthan PTET following the steps given below.

Process to Download: Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card