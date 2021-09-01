Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon @ptetraj2021.com, Know How to Download

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card : Dungar College, Bikaner is set to release the Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card this week. All such candidates who have to appear in the Rajasthan PTET exam can download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card once it is uploaded on its official website-ptetraj2021.com.
It is noted that Rajasthan PTET exam is scheduled on 08th September 2021. Candidates can download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card from the official website from the link available on the official website.
In a bid to download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on its official website.
Candidates should note that only those will be able to download the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card who have registered themselves successfully for the exam. Candidates will have to carry their Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card as a clear printout on an A4 sheet along with a valid ID proof during the exam.
In the exam, candidates have to solve 200 questions in which there will be questions with Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Attitude and Aptitude Test and Language Proficiency.
Candidates applied successfully for the Rajasthan PTET exam can download their Admit card Rajasthan PTET following the steps given below.
Process to Download: Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card
- Visit to the official website of i.e.-ptetraj2021.com.
- On the home page, you will get the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab.
- After clicking, you will get a fresh login page where you will have to provide your login credentials.
- On doing so, the homepage appears on the screen. Here, candidates need to click on ‘Download Admit Card’
- After providing credentials and submit, you will get your Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card.
- Download and save the Rajasthan PTET 2021.