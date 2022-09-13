RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 (Out) at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download DEPR and DSIM Result Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the Grade B Phase 2 result for the DEPR and DSIM on its official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in. Download PDF here.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the Grade B Phase 2 result for the DEPR and DSIM on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Grade B posts in Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) can download the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 from the official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in.

You can download the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 directly for the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 (DEPR)





Direct Link to Download: RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022(DSIM)







It is noted that RBI has conducted the written exam for Officers in Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM) of Phase-II/Paper-II & III Examination on 06 August 2022. All the candidates shortlisted in the Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM)exam are able to appear for the interview round as per the selection process released earlier.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round should note that the Interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in due course on their registered email address.

All the shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of the interview call letter and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with original documents in support of their eligibility for verification.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Officers in Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM) can check the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2022