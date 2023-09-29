RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 Exam Center Changed for Jaipur Candidates

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has revised the exam center for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 in Jaipur. Candidates can download the updated admit card from the official website. Read on to know the new exam center for RPSC RAS Prelims exam, scheduled to be held on 01 October 2023.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that one exam centre in Jaipur has been changed. The RPSC exam centre has been changed for the candidates having roll numbers between series 1261023 to 1261358.

According to the official notification, candidates who were originally scheduled to appear for the RPSC RAS exam at (16-0185) Shivalik College For Higher Education, Bus Stand Jagatpura, Dist.: Jaipur, Pin Code: 302001 will now have to appear at J.S Angels Academy, 52-53, Jagdish Vihar, Main Bus Stand, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Pin Code: 302017. However, this change in the exam centre applies only to roll number series 1261023 to 1261358.

RPSC Exam Centre Changed: Check here the revised exam centre

Check out the updated RPSC RAS Prelims exam center details in the table below.

Previous Exam Centre Detail Revised RPSC Exam Centre Details Shivalik College For Higher Education, Bus Stand Jagatpura, Dist.: Jaipur, Pin Code: 302001 J.S Angels Academy, 52-53, Jagdish Vihar, Main Bus Stand, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Pin Code: 302017

The updated admit card for the aforesaid examination will soon be released on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to download the updated RPSC Admit Card 2023.

RPSC Prelims exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 01 October 2023 at 11:00 am. It will be conducted online for a total of 200 marks for 150 questions. Candidates need to attempt all the questions within 60 minutes or 01 hour. For more details, you can check the official notification here.

