RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Administrative Services Hall Ticket to Release Soon

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 will be released on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam on 01 October 2023 can check the direct Link to Download Rajasthan Administrative Services Hall Ticket, How to Download and other details here.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission is conducting the exam for the post of Rajasthan Administrative Services on 01 October 2023. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download the admit card. The RPSC Admit Card for the RAS Exam is expected to be released last week of September. The link will be generated on the official website of the commission (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in) and on the SSO website. Also, the link will be provided in this article.

RPSC RAS Prelims exam will have one paper consisting of questions on General Knowledge and General Science.

RPSC Admit Card 2023

The admit card link will also be updated in this article as soon as it is uploaded to the official website. It can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth. The admit card contains all the important information related to the exam, such as the exam centre, exam date and time, and reporting time. Candidates should download and print their admit card on time and carry it to the exam hall along with all the required documents.

RPSC RAS Admit Card Link 1 rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC RAS Admit Card Link 2 sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card: Discrepancy in Call Letter

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card of RPSC RAS, applicants can contact at the following address

Sh. Akhilesh Kumar Mittal

Additional Director IT

Phone: 0141-5153222 Ext. - 32015

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 Overview

Exam Authority Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Services Type Admit Card RPSC RAS Exam Date 01 October 2023 RPSC RAS Admit Card Date Last week of September Credentials required to download RPSC RAS Hall Ticket 2023 Application number Date of Birth Admit Card Link rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download theRPSC Admit Card below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2023’

given at the left side of the page

Step 3: Now, visit the 'Get Admit Card'

Step 4: Login using the application details

Step 5: Download RPSC RAS 2023 Admit Card

The candidates should not forget to carry the print out of the admit card along with RPSC RAS a photo ID proof and a ballpoint pen.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam followed by the interview round. The recruitment is being done for 905 vacancies will be filled through the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) under state civil service and subordinate services.