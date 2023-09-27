RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Download Rajasthan Pre Exam Hall Ticket Tomorrow at rpsc.gov.in, Notice Available

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 Date: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit card of the written exam scheduled to be held on 01 October 2023 from 11 AM to 2 PM for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on the official website (rpsc.gov.in). Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website on 28 September 2023. Recently, the commission released a notice regarding the admit card on the website. The details of city and centre has been released by the commission on 24 September 2023.
RPSC RAS Admit Card Download Link
The candidates can download the admit card using the application details. The direct link from the official website of the commission will be provided here. Also, the admit card will be uploaded on the SSO website. The candidates are required to login into https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in using their SSO ID and Password on that link.
|RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card Download Link
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
|RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card Download Link 2
|sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
|RPSC RAS Pre Citty Intimation
|Check Here
Documents Required at RPSC RAS Exam Centre
- The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card.
- Other than this, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc.
- Rajasthan RAS Admit Card 2023: I am not able to download the admit card
Methods to Download RPSC RAS Result 2023
The candidates can check the result from the official website - rpsc.gov.in and SSO website with the help of the steps given below:
|Download RAS Call Letter from RPSC Website
|Download RAS Call Letter from SSO Website
|
Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the official website of commission ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2023’
Step 3: Tap on 'Get Admit Card' and provide the asked details
Step 4: Download and take the print out of the admit card
|
Step 1: Go to the SSO website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
Step 2: Login in using the SSO details
Step 3: Your admit card will be available on your device
Step 4: Take put the print out
RPSC RAS Exam Centres
The exam will be conducted at the following centres of the state
- Madhopur
- Ajmer
- Jaipur
- Baran
- Sikar
- Banswara
- Nagaur
- Bhilwara
- Jodhpur
- Barmer
- Jaisalmer
- Bundi
- Jalor
- Bikaner
- Sirohi
- Bharatpur
- Pali
- Chum
- Tonk
- Chittorgarh
- Rajsamand
- Dhaulpur
- Udaipur
- Dausa
- Kota
- Dungarpur
- Jhalawar
- Ganganagar
- Pratapgarh
- Hanumangarh
- Karauli
- Jhunjhunu
- Sawai
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RAS Admit Card Overview 2023
|
Name of Rajasthan Department
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Examination Name
|
Rajasthan Administrative Services Exam 2023
|
No. of Vacancies
|
905 Posts
|
RPSC RAS Pre Exam Date
|
01 October 2023
|
RAS Pre Exam City Slip Release Date
|
24 September 2023
|
RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card 2023 Release Date
|
28 September 2023
|
RPSC RAS Pre Exam Date
|
01 October 2023
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
sso.rajasthan.gov.in