RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Download Rajasthan Pre Exam Hall Ticket Tomorrow at rpsc.gov.in, Notice Available

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission released a notice regarding the admit card for the Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit card on 28 September at rpsc.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin. The candidates can check the direct link here.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 Date: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit card of the written exam scheduled to be held on 01 October 2023 from 11 AM to 2 PM for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on the official website (rpsc.gov.in). Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website on 28 September 2023. Recently, the commission released a notice regarding the admit card on the website. The details of city and centre has been released by the commission on 24 September 2023.

RPSC RAS Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can download the admit card using the application details. The direct link from the official website of the commission will be provided here. Also, the admit card will be uploaded on the SSO website. The candidates are required to login into https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in using their SSO ID and Password on that link.

RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card Download Link rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card Download Link 2 sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin RPSC RAS Pre Citty Intimation Check Here

Documents Required at RPSC RAS Exam Centre

The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card. Other than this, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc. Rajasthan RAS Admit Card 2023: I am not able to download the admit card

Methods to Download RPSC RAS Result 2023

The candidates can check the result from the official website - rpsc.gov.in and SSO website with the help of the steps given below:

Download RAS Call Letter from RPSC Website Download RAS Call Letter from SSO Website Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the official website of commission ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2023’ Step 3: Tap on 'Get Admit Card' and provide the asked details Step 4: Download and take the print out of the admit card Step 1: Go to the SSO website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin Step 2: Login in using the SSO details Step 3: Your admit card will be available on your device Step 4: Take put the print out

RPSC RAS Exam Centres

The exam will be conducted at the following centres of the state

Madhopur Ajmer Jaipur Baran Sikar Banswara Nagaur Bhilwara Jodhpur Barmer Jaisalmer Bundi Jalor Bikaner Sirohi Bharatpur Pali Chum Tonk Chittorgarh Rajsamand Dhaulpur Udaipur Dausa Kota Dungarpur Jhalawar Ganganagar Pratapgarh Hanumangarh Karauli Jhunjhunu Sawai

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RAS Admit Card Overview 2023