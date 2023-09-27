RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Download Rajasthan Pre Exam Hall Ticket Tomorrow at rpsc.gov.in, Notice Available

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission released a notice regarding the admit card for the Rajasthan Administrative Service Exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can download the admit card on 28 September at rpsc.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin. The candidates can check the direct link here.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Check Direct Download Link
RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 Date: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the admit card of the written exam scheduled to be held on 01 October 2023  from 11 AM to 2 PM for Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) on the official website (rpsc.gov.in). Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website on 28 September 2023.  Recently, the commission released a notice regarding the admit card on the website. The details of city and centre has been released by the commission on 24 September 2023.

RPSC RAS Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can download the admit card using the application details. The direct link from the official website of the commission will be provided here. Also, the admit card will be uploaded on the SSO website. The candidates are required to login into  https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in using their SSO ID and Password on that link.

RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card Download Link  rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card Download Link 2 sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
RPSC RAS Pre Citty Intimation Check Here

Documents Required at RPSC RAS Exam Centre

  1. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card.
  2. Other than this, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport,  Voter ID Card etc.
  3. Rajasthan RAS Admit Card 2023: I am not able to download the admit card

Methods to Download RPSC RAS Result 2023 

The candidates can check the result from the official website - rpsc.gov.in and SSO website with the help of the steps given below:

Download RAS Call Letter from RPSC Website Download RAS Call Letter from SSO Website

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the official website of commission ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam 2023’

Step 3: Tap on 'Get Admit Card' and provide the asked details

Step 4: Download and take the print out of the admit card

Step 1: Go to the SSO website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Step 2: Login in using the SSO details

Step 3: Your admit card will be available on your device

Step 4: Take put the print out

RPSC RAS Exam Centres

The exam will be conducted at the following centres of the state

  1. Madhopur
  2. Ajmer
  3. Jaipur
  4. Baran
  5. Sikar
  6. Banswara
  7. Nagaur
  8. Bhilwara
  9. Jodhpur
  10. Barmer
  11. Jaisalmer
  12. Bundi
  13. Jalor
  14. Bikaner
  15. Sirohi
  16. Bharatpur
  17. Pali
  18. Chum
  19. Tonk
  20. Chittorgarh
  21. Rajsamand
  22. Dhaulpur
  23. Udaipur
  24. Dausa
  25. Kota
  26. Dungarpur
  27. Jhalawar
  28. Ganganagar
  29. Pratapgarh
  30. Hanumangarh
  31. Karauli
  32. Jhunjhunu
  33. Sawai

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RAS Admit Card Overview 2023

Name of Rajasthan Department

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

 Examination Name

Rajasthan Administrative Services Exam 2023

 No. of Vacancies

905 Posts

 RPSC RAS Pre Exam Date

01 October 2023

RAS Pre Exam City Slip Release Date

24 September 2023

RPSC RAS Pre Admit Card 2023 Release Date

28 September 2023

RPSC RAS Pre Exam Date

01 October 2023

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

sso.rajasthan.gov.in

 

