RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check CBT 2 Exam City Details at rrbapply.gov.in - Get Direct Link Here
RRB has officially released the City Intimation Slip of CBT 2 Exam 2026 on 18th July 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held on 28th July 2026 for a total of 10,970 vacancies. The candidates can now download the city intimation slip through the official website rrbapply.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.
Key Points
- The RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip was released on 18 July 2026.
- The CBT 2 exam for Assistant Loco Pilot is scheduled for 28 July 2026.
- Download slip using Registration No. & DOB; it is not an admit card.
RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026 for the CBT 2 exam under CEN 01/2025 on 18 July 2026. Candidates who are appearing in the CBT 2 exam can now download the city intimation slip from the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in. The examination is scheduled for 28th July, 2026. A total of 158,705 candidates have qualified for CBT 2 after clearing CBT 1. The slip contains details regarding the city where the candidate’s exam will be held, the date of the exam, and the timing of the shift. The candidates can use this slip to make their travel arrangements in advance. To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to have his/her Registration Number and Date of Birth. It should be kept in mind that the city intimation slip is not an admit card.
RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026 Highlights
Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information related to the RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation slip in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Notice
|
CEN 01/2025
|
Post
|
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Date
|
28th July 2026
|
Exam Stage
|
CBT 2
|
Candidates Qualified for CBT 2
|
1,58,705
|
Total Vacancies
|
10,970
|
CBT 2 Exam Date
|
28th July 2026
|
City Intimation Slip Release
|
18th July 2026
|
Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in / regional RRB websites
|
Login Details Required
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 directly from the link given below. The link to download the city intimation slip has been activated on RRB's official website. All candidates must use their registration number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip. Candidates can also download the City Intimation slip from the link given below.
|
RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026
Steps to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026
Candidates can now easily download the exam city slip 2026 for RRB ALP CBT 2 from the official website by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the Official website of RRB, rrbapply.go.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “CEN 01/2025 CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026”
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 5: Now your Exam City Intimation slip 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it for future reference.
Details mentioned on RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026
The RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip contains the following details:
-
Candidate's name
-
Registration number
-
Roll number
-
Exam city and state
-
Exam date
-
Shift timing
-
Reporting time
-
CEN number (01/2025)
-
Post applied for (Assistant Loco Pilot)
What after RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026
After downloading the RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip, candidates should wait for the admit card. The RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card 2026 will be released on 24th July 2026, four days before the exam. Candidates can download it using the registration number and date of birth. The CBT 2 exam will be held on 28th July 2026. After CBT 2, qualified candidates will move to the next stage, which is the Computer -Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), followed by Document Verification and Medical examination.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com