RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check CBT 2 Exam City Details at rrbapply.gov.in - Get Direct Link Here

Key Points The RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip was released on 18 July 2026.

The CBT 2 exam for Assistant Loco Pilot is scheduled for 28 July 2026.

Download slip using Registration No. & DOB; it is not an admit card.

RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP City Intimation Slip 2026 for the CBT 2 exam under CEN 01/2025 on 18 July 2026. Candidates who are appearing in the CBT 2 exam can now download the city intimation slip from the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in. The examination is scheduled for 28th July, 2026. A total of 158,705 candidates have qualified for CBT 2 after clearing CBT 1. The slip contains details regarding the city where the candidate’s exam will be held, the date of the exam, and the timing of the shift. The candidates can use this slip to make their travel arrangements in advance. To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to have his/her Registration Number and Date of Birth. It should be kept in mind that the city intimation slip is not an admit card.

RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026 Highlights Candidates who are appearing in the exam can find all the information related to the RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation slip in the table given below: Particulars Details Recruitment Notice CEN 01/2025 Post Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Date 28th July 2026 Exam Stage CBT 2 Candidates Qualified for CBT 2 1,58,705 Total Vacancies 10,970 CBT 2 Exam Date 28th July 2026 City Intimation Slip Release 18th July 2026 Official Website rrbapply.gov.in / regional RRB websites Login Details Required Registration Number & Date of Birth RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026 Download Link Candidates can now download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 directly from the link given below. The link to download the city intimation slip has been activated on RRB's official website. All candidates must use their registration number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip. Candidates can also download the City Intimation slip from the link given below.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Here Steps to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026 Candidates can now easily download the exam city slip 2026 for RRB ALP CBT 2 from the official website by following the steps given below: Step 1: Visit the Official website of RRB, rrbapply.go.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on “CEN 01/2025 CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2026” Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth. Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button. Step 5: Now your Exam City Intimation slip 2026 will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download it for future reference. Details mentioned on RRB ALP CBT 2 City Slip 2026 The RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip contains the following details: Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Exam city and state

Exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

CEN number (01/2025)

Post applied for (Assistant Loco Pilot)