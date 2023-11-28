RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1104 Vacancies at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

RRC NER Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 1104 Apprentice vacancies. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 30. Candidates meeting all the eligibility criteria can apply for RRC NER Recruitment 2023 at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Get all the details of RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice 2023.

RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has commenced the application process for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules 1962. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for RRC NER Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 is December 24.

A total of 1104 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process, out of which 454 are reserved for UR, 294 for OBC, 110 for EWS, 165 for SC, and 81 for ST. Get all the details pertaining to RRC NER Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 here.

RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023

RRC has released the official RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF for 1104 posts on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification provided below.

RRC Gorakhpur Apprentice Notification PDF

RRC NER Vacancy 2023

The exam conducting authority aims to fill a total of 1104 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Check out the post-wise vacancies in the table below.

RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Workshops/Units Number of vacancies Mechanical Workshop/Gorakhpur 411 Signal Workshop/Gorakhpur Cantt 63 Bridge Workshop/Gorakhpur Cantt 35 Mechanical Workshop/Izzatnagar 151 Diesel Shed/Izzatnagar 60 Carriage & Wagon/Lajjatnagar 64 Carriage & Wagon/Lucknow Junction 155 Diesel Shed/Gonda 90 Carriage & Wagon/Varanasi 75

RRC Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2023, candidates must have passed class 10th with a minimum of 50% marks and ITI in the notified trade. Also, they should be above the age limit of 15 and below the age limit of 24 years.

How to Apply for RRC NER Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and upload all the essential documents.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 5: Download the RRC NER Apprentice Application Form 2023 for future reference.

RRC NER Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

In order to submit the application form successfully, candidates need to pay Rs. 100 as an examination fee. While, SC, ST, EWS, PwBD and women candidates are exempted from the fee payment.