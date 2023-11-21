AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2023 Out for 1896 Animal Husbandry Assistants, Apply Online at ahd.aptonline.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2023 has been released by the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) of Andhra Pradesh on its official website. Eligible candidates can submit their application form by December 11. The CBT exam will be held on December 31. Get all the details for AP AHA Recruitment 2023 here.

Find the direct link to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2023 here.

AP Animal Husbandry Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the recruitment notification for the post of Animal Husbandry Assistant. Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for the AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023 through the official website at ahd.aptonline.in. The deadline to submit the application form is December 11. However, the last date to pay the application fee is December 10.

As per the official AP Animal Husbandry Assistant Recruitment 2023 Notification, the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test, scheduled to be held on December 31. The admit card for the same will be released on December 27. The officials aim to fill a total of 1896 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2023

The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) of Andhra Pradesh issued the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2023 Notification to fill 1896 vacancies on its official website. Selected candidates must go through the detailed notification to get all the information pertaining to the recruitment drive. Below, we have provided the direct link to download AP AHA Notification PDF for your reference.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2023 PDF

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Mentioned below are the important dates that have been announced by the officials.

AP AHA Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Events Important Dates AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2023 November 20 Apply online starts on November 20 Last date to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2023 December 11 Last date to pay fee December 10 Admit card release date December 27 AP Grama Sachivalayam 2023 exam date December 31

AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The minimum eligibility criteria to become an Animal Husbandry Assistant in AHD is that the candidates must have completed 2-years Animal Husbandry Polytechnic Course conducted by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati or they must possess either of the qualifications mentioned in the official notification.

AP Animal Husbandry Assistant Age Limit

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 42 years as of 01.07.2023. However, upper-age relaxation will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Also, read:

AP Animal Husbandry Assistant Vacancy

A total of 1896 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Mentioned below is the complete District-wise distribution of AP AHD Vacancy 2023.

AP AHA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy District Number of Vacancies Ananthapur 473 Chittor 100 Kurnool 252 YSR Kadapa 210 SPSR Nellore 143 Krishna 120 Prakasham 177 Vizianagaram 13 Guntur 229 Visakhapatnam 28 West Godavari 15 East Godavari 102 Srikakulam 34

Also, read:

How to Apply for AP AHA Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website at ahd.aptonline.in or click on the link given above.

Step 2: Register yourself by providing your basic information such as name, email ID and other details.

Step 3: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 5: Download the AP AHA Application form and save it for future reference.