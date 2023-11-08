CTET English Syllabus 2024: Download Paper 1 and 2 Syllabus PDF

English is one of the highest-scoring sections of the CTET Exam. To prepare effectively for this section and formulate the right preparation strategy for it, candidates must have an in-depth knowledge of CTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus. Here, we have discussed the CTET Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in detail.

CTET English Syllabus 2023 is prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education in the official notification. It is included in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who aspire to become English teachers in Government schools and have chosen English as either Language I or Language II will be eligible to attempt this section. A total of 30 multiple-choice questions will be asked from the CTET English section.

Aspirants must have a thorough knowledge of CTET English Syllabus to fetch the maximum score from this section. Here, we have provided the detailed CTET English Syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, as mentioned in the notification.

CTET English Syllabus 2024

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, aka CTET, is a national-level exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education to shortlist the eligible candidates for the posts of Primary, Trained Graduate and Post-graduate teachers. This exam is organised on the basis of guidelines set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

CTET Exam is divided into 2 levels: Paper 1 and Paper 2. CTET Paper 1 is conducted for Primary teachers (class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is conducted for Elementary Teachers (class 6 to 8). Some of the subjects remain common in both exams. One of which is English subject. It comprises 30 objective-type questions, 15 questions from Language Comprehension and 15 questions from Pedagogy of Language Development. Check the detailed syllabus for CTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern for the English subject below.

CTET English Syllabus PDF

Downloading the CTET English Syllabus PDF will help you cover all the topics included in the curriculum. The direct link to download CTET Syllabus PDF is provided below for your reference.

CTET English Syllabus 2024 PDF (To be activated)

CTET English Syllabus 2024 Paper 1

The CTET English Syllabus for Paper 1 is divided into 2 sections: Language Comprehension and Pedagogy of Language Development. Each section will comprise 15 multiple-choice questions worth. Candidates will get one mark for every correct answer and no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers. Tabulated below is the CTET English Syllabus 2023 for Paper 1.

Topics Sub-Topics Language Comprehension (15 MCQs) Reading unseen passages – two passages one prose or drama and one poem.

Questions will be from comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability. (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative or discursive) Pedagogy of Language Development (15 MCQs) Learning and acquisition

Principles of Language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

A critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resources of the classroom

Remedial Teaching

CTET English Syllabus for Paper 2

CBSE has revised the exam pattern for CTET January 2024 exam. Unlike before, the CTET Paper 2 will be held first and then CTET Paper 1. Mentioned below is the detailed CTET English Syllabus 2024 for Paper 2.

Language Comprehension

Reading comprehensions

Object-type questions based on comprehension, inference, grammar and verbal ability.

Pedagogy of Language Development

Learning and acquisition

Principles of Language Teaching

Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool

A critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders

Language Skills

Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency

Teaching-learning materials

Remedial Teaching

Books to Cover CTET Syllabus for English

