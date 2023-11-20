CTET December Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download link

CTET Previous Year Question Papers: Solving previous year question paper is very crucial for the CTET exam preparation. Candidates planning to appear for the upcoming exam must attempt CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs to boost their preparation level. Find the direct link to download CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solution for Paper 1 and Paper 2 here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET January 2024 Exam Date in its official recruitment notification. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 21 and prospective candidates are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the exam. One of the most valuable and effective methods of preparing for the CTET exam is to solve CTET question papers.

Solving CTET Previous Year Question Paper is highly beneficial for the candidates. It helps in understanding the pattern of exam, expected difficulty level, and types of questions asked by the CBSE.

CTET Question Paper 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CTET Question Paper 2024 after the conclusion of the exam. The officials will conduct CTET exam for the January 2024 session on January 21. Stay tuned with this space to get the direct link to download CTET Question Paper for the January 2024 session.

CTET Previous Year Question Paper

Solving the CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF will help candidates identify the exam trends, know their strengths & weaknesses and tweak their exam preparation strategy accordingly. Below we have provided the direct link to download CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions. Practising these papers will improve your overall performance exponentially, and help them outrank others in the exam.

CTET December Previous Year Question Paper PDFs

CBSE releases CTET Question Paper separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for Classes 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8 teachers. Tabulated below are the direct links to download CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions

Mentioned below are the previous year question paper PDFs with solutions.

Year Download Link CTET Question Paper 2021 Paper 1 Download PDF CTET Question Paper 2021 Paper 2 Download PDF CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 1 Download PDF CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 2 Download PDF CTET Question Paper 2018 Paper 1 Download PDF CTET Question Paper 2018 Paper 2 Download PDF

Benefits of Solving CTET Previous Year Question Papers for December 2023

There are several reasons why you must solve the CTET previous year question papers. Some of these are listed below.