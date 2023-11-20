CTET December Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download link

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET January 2024 Exam Date in its official recruitment notification. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 21 and prospective candidates are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the exam. One of the most valuable and effective methods of preparing for the CTET exam is to solve CTET question papers.
Solving CTET Previous Year Question Paper is highly beneficial for the candidates. It helps in understanding the pattern of exam, expected difficulty level, and types of questions asked by the CBSE.
CTET Question Paper 2024
The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CTET Question Paper 2024 after the conclusion of the exam. The officials will conduct CTET exam for the January 2024 session on January 21. Stay tuned with this space to get the direct link to download CTET Question Paper for the January 2024 session.
CTET Previous Year Question Paper
Solving the CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF will help candidates identify the exam trends, know their strengths & weaknesses and tweak their exam preparation strategy accordingly. Below we have provided the direct link to download CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions. Practising these papers will improve your overall performance exponentially, and help them outrank others in the exam.
CTET December Previous Year Question Paper PDFs
CBSE releases CTET Question Paper separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for Classes 1 to 5 teachers and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8 teachers. Tabulated below are the direct links to download CTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
|
CTET Previous Year Paper PDFs
|
CTET Previous Year Question Paper for Paper 1
|
CTET Previous Year Question Paper for Paper 2
|
CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions - January 11
CTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions
Mentioned below are the previous year question paper PDFs with solutions.
|
Year
|
Download Link
|
CTET Question Paper 2021 Paper 1
|
CTET Question Paper 2021 Paper 2
|
CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 1
|
CTET Question Paper 2019 Paper 2
|
CTET Question Paper 2018 Paper 1
|
CTET Question Paper 2018 Paper 2
Also, read:
Benefits of Solving CTET Previous Year Question Papers for December 2023
There are several reasons why you must solve the CTET previous year question papers. Some of these are listed below.
- Familiarity with the CTET exam pattern
- Understanding the question trends and exam difficulty level
- Builds confidence by giving you a real exam-like scenario
- Enhances your time management skills
- Acquaints you with the important topics which are frequently asked in the exam.