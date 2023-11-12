CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 1 and 2, Download PDF

CTET Math Syllabus 2023: Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most time-consuming and difficult sections of the CTET exam. To prepare well and fetch maximum marks from this section, candidates must have an in-depth knowledge of the CTET math syllabus and exam pattern. A total of 30 questions are asked from this section carrying a weightage of one mark each and candidates aspiring to become teachers cannot afford to lose single marks. So, considering this, here we have mentioned the detailed Math syllabus for CTET January 2024 exam.
CTET Math Syllabus 2024
The Central Board of Secondary Education has divided the CTET exam into 2 papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to determine the candidates’ eligibility for the Primary Teacher post and Paper 2 is for the Upper Primary Teacher post. The math section is included in both exams. Hence, it’s crucial to have a thorough knowledge of the CTET Quant Syllabus.
CTET Math Syllabus PDF Download
CTET math syllabus PDF acts as a roadmap for your exam preparation. It helps you keep track of the topics that you have covered. Find the direct link to download the CTET Math Syllabus 2023 PDF below.
CTET Math Syllabus 2023 PDF (To be activated)
CTET Mathematics Syllabus for Paper 1
Aspirants must be perfectly acquainted with the CTET Maths Syllabus which has been prescribed by the board on the official website. The topics included in the CTET Syllabus Math are listed below.
CTET Quant Syllabus 2023 Paper 1
Content
Pedagogical Issues
Geometry
Place of Language in the Mathematics
Money
Problems of Teaching
Patterns
Mathematics in the Curriculum
Shapes & Spatial Understanding
Community Mathematics
Data Handling
Nature of Mathematics/Logical Thinking
Measurement
Diagnostic Teaching
Volume
Error Analysis and Related Aspects of Learning and Teaching
Numbers
Place of Mathematics in the Curriculum
Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division
Remedial Teaching
Weight
CTET Maths Syllabus 2023 Paper 2
CTET Maths syllabus for Paper 2 is quite similar to Paper 1. However, the difficulty level of the questions might vary. Mentioned below is the detailed CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 2.
- Content
- Number System: HCF & LCM, Whole Numbers, Negative Numbers and Integers, and Fractions.
- Geometry: Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D), Symmetry: (reflection), and Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses).
- Algebra: Basic Concept of Algebra, Ratio & Proportion, and Algebraic Equations.
- Arithematics: Time & Work, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, and Ratio & Proportion
- Mensuration: Sphere, Cylinder, Cone, Triangle, Circle, and Rectangle/Square.
- Pedagogical Issues
- Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
- Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
- Evaluation
- Remedial Teaching
- Language of Mathematics
- Community Mathematics
- Problem of Teaching
Books to Cover CTET Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus
Aspirants must refer to the best study material and books while preparing for the CTET Quant section. More the questions you solve, better you will get and will be able to attempt the maximum number of questions in the CTET exam, scheduled to be held on January 21.
CTET Math Book
Author/Publisher
CTET Math Success Master Paper-1
Arihant
One Liner PEDAGOGY Master Course for CTET & STET Paper 2 - Child Development, Science, Mathematics, English & Hindi Languages
Arihant
14 YEAR-WISE CTET Paper 1 Solved Papers
Disha Experts