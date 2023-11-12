CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 1 and 2, Download PDF

CTET Math Syllabus has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education in the official recruitment notification. It is divided into two parts: Content and Pedagogy. Check out the detailed CTET Mathematics Syllabus 2024 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Also, find the direct CTET Math Syllabus PDF download link here.

Download the CTET Maths Syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and 2 here.

CTET Math Syllabus 2023: Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most time-consuming and difficult sections of the CTET exam. To prepare well and fetch maximum marks from this section, candidates must have an in-depth knowledge of the CTET math syllabus and exam pattern. A total of 30 questions are asked from this section carrying a weightage of one mark each and candidates aspiring to become teachers cannot afford to lose single marks. So, considering this, here we have mentioned the detailed Math syllabus for CTET January 2024 exam.

CTET Math Syllabus 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education has divided the CTET exam into 2 papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to determine the candidates’ eligibility for the Primary Teacher post and Paper 2 is for the Upper Primary Teacher post. The math section is included in both exams. Hence, it’s crucial to have a thorough knowledge of the CTET Quant Syllabus.

CTET Math Syllabus PDF Download

CTET math syllabus PDF acts as a roadmap for your exam preparation. It helps you keep track of the topics that you have covered. Find the direct link to download the CTET Math Syllabus 2023 PDF below.

CTET Mathematics Syllabus for Paper 1

Aspirants must be perfectly acquainted with the CTET Maths Syllabus which has been prescribed by the board on the official website. The topics included in the CTET Syllabus Math are listed below.

CTET Quant Syllabus 2023 Paper 1

Content

Pedagogical Issues

Geometry

Place of Language in the Mathematics

Money

Problems of Teaching

Patterns

Mathematics in the Curriculum

Shapes & Spatial Understanding

Community Mathematics

Data Handling

Nature of Mathematics/Logical Thinking

Measurement

Diagnostic Teaching

Volume

Error Analysis and Related Aspects of Learning and Teaching

Numbers

Place of Mathematics in the Curriculum

Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division

Remedial Teaching

Weight

Also, check:

CTET Maths Syllabus 2023 Paper 2

CTET Maths syllabus for Paper 2 is quite similar to Paper 1. However, the difficulty level of the questions might vary. Mentioned below is the detailed CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 2.

  1. Content
  • Number System: HCF & LCM, Whole Numbers, Negative Numbers and Integers, and Fractions.
  • Geometry: Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D), Symmetry: (reflection), and Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses).
  • Algebra: Basic Concept of Algebra, Ratio & Proportion, and Algebraic Equations.
  • Arithematics: Time & Work, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, and Ratio & Proportion
  • Mensuration: Sphere, Cylinder, Cone, Triangle, Circle, and Rectangle/Square.
  1. Pedagogical Issues
  • Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
  • Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
  • Evaluation
  • Remedial Teaching
  • Language of Mathematics
  • Community Mathematics
  • Problem of Teaching

Books to Cover CTET Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

Aspirants must refer to the best study material and books while preparing for the CTET Quant section. More the questions you solve, better you will get and will be able to attempt the maximum number of questions in the CTET exam, scheduled to be held on January 21.

CTET Math Book

Author/Publisher

CTET Math Success Master Paper-1

Arihant

One Liner PEDAGOGY Master Course for CTET & STET Paper 2 - Child Development, Science, Mathematics, English & Hindi Languages

Arihant

14 YEAR-WISE CTET Paper 1 Solved Papers

Disha Experts

FAQ

What are the best books to cover CTET Math Syllabus 2023?

There are several books available in the market for CTET Math section. Some of these books are: CTET Math Success Master by Arihant and One Liner PEDAGOGY Master Course for CTET & STET by Arihant.

What are the topics covered in the CTET Math Syllabus?

These are the most crucial topics to prepare for CTET Quantitative Aptitude: Number System, Geometry, Algebra, Arithematics, Mensuration, Evaluation, Remedial Teaching, Problem of Teaching etc.

What is CTET Mathematics Syllabus?

The board has divided CTET Math syllabus into 2 stages: Content and Pedagogy. Check the CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the above article.
