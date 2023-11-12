CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 1 and 2, Download PDF

CTET Math Syllabus has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education in the official recruitment notification. It is divided into two parts: Content and Pedagogy. Check out the detailed CTET Mathematics Syllabus 2024 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Also, find the direct CTET Math Syllabus PDF download link here.

CTET Math Syllabus 2023: Quantitative Aptitude is one of the most time-consuming and difficult sections of the CTET exam. To prepare well and fetch maximum marks from this section, candidates must have an in-depth knowledge of the CTET math syllabus and exam pattern. A total of 30 questions are asked from this section carrying a weightage of one mark each and candidates aspiring to become teachers cannot afford to lose single marks. So, considering this, here we have mentioned the detailed Math syllabus for CTET January 2024 exam.

CTET Math Syllabus 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education has divided the CTET exam into 2 papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted to determine the candidates’ eligibility for the Primary Teacher post and Paper 2 is for the Upper Primary Teacher post. The math section is included in both exams. Hence, it’s crucial to have a thorough knowledge of the CTET Quant Syllabus.

CTET Math Syllabus PDF Download

CTET math syllabus PDF acts as a roadmap for your exam preparation. It helps you keep track of the topics that you have covered. Find the direct link to download the CTET Math Syllabus 2023 PDF below.

CTET Mathematics Syllabus for Paper 1

Aspirants must be perfectly acquainted with the CTET Maths Syllabus which has been prescribed by the board on the official website. The topics included in the CTET Syllabus Math are listed below.

CTET Quant Syllabus 2023 Paper 1 Content Pedagogical Issues Geometry Place of Language in the Mathematics Money Problems of Teaching Patterns Mathematics in the Curriculum Shapes & Spatial Understanding Community Mathematics Data Handling Nature of Mathematics/Logical Thinking Measurement Diagnostic Teaching Volume Error Analysis and Related Aspects of Learning and Teaching Numbers Place of Mathematics in the Curriculum Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division Remedial Teaching Weight

CTET Maths Syllabus 2023 Paper 2

CTET Maths syllabus for Paper 2 is quite similar to Paper 1. However, the difficulty level of the questions might vary. Mentioned below is the detailed CTET Math Syllabus for Paper 2.

Content

Number System: HCF & LCM, Whole Numbers, Negative Numbers and Integers, and Fractions.

HCF & LCM, Whole Numbers, Negative Numbers and Integers, and Fractions. Geometry : Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D), Symmetry: (reflection), and Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses).

: Basic geometrical ideas (2-D), Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D), Symmetry: (reflection), and Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses). Algebra: Basic Concept of Algebra, Ratio & Proportion, and Algebraic Equations.

Basic Concept of Algebra, Ratio & Proportion, and Algebraic Equations. Arithematics: Time & Work, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, and Ratio & Proportion

Time & Work, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Simple & Compound Interest, and Ratio & Proportion Mensuration: Sphere, Cylinder, Cone, Triangle, Circle, and Rectangle/Square.

Pedagogical Issues

Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Evaluation

Remedial Teaching

Language of Mathematics

Community Mathematics

Problem of Teaching

Books to Cover CTET Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

Aspirants must refer to the best study material and books while preparing for the CTET Quant section.