CTET Exam Date January 2024 Released at ctet.nic.in, Check Form Dates here

CTET Exam Date 2024 is released for January 2024 along with the official notification. Interested candidates can submit their application forms from November 03 to 23. Scroll on to get comprehensive details about the CTET Exam Date January 2024, notification, online application form, and more.

Find out CTET Exam Date 2024 for January session here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CTET exam date 2024 on its official website. According to the exam schedule, the CTET 2024 exam will be conducted on January 21, 2024. It is a national-level exam administered by the CBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in Central Government Schools such as KVS, NVS, and others.

Knowing the CTET Exam 2024 is a key step towards becoming a Primary Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher or Post-Graduate Teacher. Go through the entire article to know the CTET Exam Date January 2024 along with other details like notification, online form and more.

CTET Exam Date January 2024 Out

The Central Board of Secondary Education issued the CTET Notification 2024 PDF on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Along with it, the officials activated the CTET registration form link. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. The last date for CTET Registration is November 30. It is a remarkable opportunity for the candidates who want to kick start their journey as Teachers in the government schools of India. Check the complete CTET exam schedule for the January 2024 session here.

CTET Exam 2024 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Exam name

CTET January 2024

CTET Full form

Central Teacher Eligibility Test

Exam Level

National

Exam Frequency

Twice a year

Selection Process

Paper 1 and Paper 2

Official website

ctet.nic.in

CTET January Exam Date 2024 Important Date

According to the official website, the CTET 2023 exam date is January 21. It will be conducted in two shifts: Shift 1 will take place from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and Shift 2 is scheduled from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates need to clear this stage to appear for the subsequent stage. Check out all the important CTET exam dates in 2023 here.

CTET Date 2023

Events

Important Dates

Notification released on

November 03

CTET Exam Form Date

November 03

Last date to submit CTET application form

November 23

Last date to pay the application fee

November 23

Final verification of payment of fee by bank

November 28

CTET Form 2024 correction window

November 28 to December 02

Admit card release date

January 2024

CTET 2023 Exam Date

January 21, 2024

CTET 2024 Exam Schedule

Candidates can confirm the CTET Exam Date 2024 for the January session through the official notice provided here. The CTET 2024 exam will be held on January 21 in two shifts.

CTET January 2024 Notification

CTET notification for January 2024 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on November 03. It is released in PDF format containing all the essential information like eligibility criteria, syllabus, vacancies, and more. It is crucial to check the CTET 2024 Notification PDF to know everything about the recruitment cycle. The direct link to download the official notification is provided below.

CTET Notification 2023 January PDF Download

CTET Exam Form

The online registration process for CTET January 2024 commenced on November 03 onwards and will continue till November 23. Candidates who were eagerly awaiting the release of the CTET form can now submit their application form from the direct link provided on the official website. While filling out the CTET exam form, aspirants must provide accurate and authentic details to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

FAQ

Will the CTET Exam be conducted in December 2023?

No, the officials will conduct the CTET Exam for the January 2024 session on January 21.

What is CTET Exam Date 2024?

The CTET 2024 exam date is January 21, 2024. It will be held in two shifts at 135 designated centres across the country.

