CTET Hindi Syllabus 2024 for Paper 1 and Paper 2, Download PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education has divided the CTET Hindi Syllabus into two parts: Content and Pedagogy of Language Comprehension. Check out the detailed CTET Hindi Syllabus 2024 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 here along with the important topics that are frequently being asked in the exam.

CTET Hindi Syllabus is published by the Central Board of Secondary Education in the official notification. It is one of the most highly competitive and sought-after teaching exams in India. The CTET Exam is held to shortlist the eligible candidates for the Primary, Trained Graduate and Post-Graduate Teacher positions. So, candidates who aspire to become teachers in the Central government schools must understand the CTET Hindi Syllabus thoroughly.

Having in-depth knowledge of CTET Hindi Syllabus 2023 is extremely important for the candidates to attempt the maximum number of questions from this section. Hence, to assist you in your preparation, here we have provided the detailed CTET Hindi Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2. It will give you a brief idea of the topics on which questions can be asked in the exam.

CTET Hindi Syllabus

As per the latest syllabus released by the official, the Hindi section is included in both CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts Paper 1 to determine the eligibility of candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II for candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. Those who want to teach classes 1 to 8 need to appear for both papers. Scroll on to learn the CTET Hindi Syllabus for the January 2024 session.

Download CTET Hindi Syllabus PDF

Keeping CTET Hindi Syllabus PDF handy can save a lot of time during exam preparation as candidates don't have to waste the time surfing the internet. They can easily access it anytime and anywhere. The direct link to download CTET Hindi Syllabus PDF is provided here for your reference.

CTET Hindi Syllabus PDF

CTET Hindi Syllabus for Paper 1

CTET Hindi Syllabus for Paper 1 chapters are outlined here to aid candidates in improving their chances of excelling in the exam. It is essential for candidates to go through all the topics mentioned in the syllabus to outperform and outrank others in the exam.

Language Comprehension

व्याकरण: संधि, समास, अलंकार, प्रत्यय ,उपसर्ग, पर्यायवाची, विलोम, मुहावरे

गद्यांश, पद्यांश

Pedagogy of Language Comprehension

अधिगम और अर्जन: भाषा विकास की अवस्था, परिभाषा और इसके प्रकार

भाषा शिक्षण के सिद्धांत: भाषा का अर्थ उद्देश्य, सिद्दांत, विधियाँ

भाषा कौशल: श्रवण, मौखिक, लेखन, पठन कौशल की विधि

व्याकरण की भूमिका: व्याकरण शिक्षण की विधियाँ

भाषायी विविधता: बहुभाषिक तथा शिक्षण चुनौतियां

सहायक सामग्री: द्रश्य- श्रव्य , पाठ्यपुस्तक व अन्य

उपचारात्मक शिक्षण: उपचारात्मक शिक्षण और निदानात्मक शिक्षण

मूल्यांकन: मूल्यांकन की विधिया व प्रकार, निरीक्षण

CTET Hindi Syllabus for Paper 2

Referring to the CTET Hindi Syllabus is crucial for comprehensive coverage of all the topics that will be asked in the exam. It also helps keep track of all the topics that you have covered. Mentioned below is the detailed CTET Hindi Syllabus for Paper 2.

CTET Syllabus 2024 Hindi Language Comprehension Pedagogy of Language Comprehension व्याकरण अधिगम और अर्जन समास भाषा शिक्षण के सिद्धांत संधि भाषा कौशल पर्यायवाची व्याकरण की भूमिका विलोम भाषायी विविधता मुहावरे सहायक सामग्री गद्यांश उपचारात्मक शिक्षण पद्यांश मूल्यांकन

Important Topics in CTET Hindi Syllabus

Preparing for the CTET exam demands time, effort, and dedication due to its highly competitive nature. However, if you are running short of time, the best way to avoid losing any marks from this section is to refer the important topics covered in CTET Syllabus 2024 Hindi.

Based on the CTET Previous year question paper analysis, we have listed below a few topics you should prioritize: