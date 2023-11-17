CTET Application Form 2024: Check Last Date to Apply Online, Fees

CTET Application Form 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited online applications for Central Teacher Eligibility Test. The registration is underway and the CTET last date is November 23. Find the direct CTET registration link here.

CTET Application Form 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the CTET January 2024 registration process to shortlist the eligible candidates for PRT, TGT, and PGT levels. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official CTET website at ctet.ac.in.

The exam conducting authority commenced the online registration process for the CTET 2024 exam on November 3, along with the release of the notification PDF. The last date for CTET 2024 registration is November 23. This exam is conducted twice a year, providing a golden opportunity to candidates who aspire to become teachers in Central government schools.

CTET Application Form 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CTET Notification 2024 and started the online application form on November 03. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 23. Candidates who fall within the prescribed age bracket and have educational qualifications can apply through the direct link provided below.

After the CTET Last Date of registration, the officials will open the application correction window from November 28 and December 02.

CTET Application Form 2024 Date

Tabulated below are the important dates about the CTET 2024 January Application Form that candidates must know about.

CTET 2024 Jan Exam Schedule Events Important Dates Notification release date November 03 CTET 2024 registration begins on November 03 CTET Last Date 2024 November 23 Last Date for submission of fee November 23 Final verification of payment of fee by bank November 28 Application correction window November 28 to December 03 CTET Exam Date 2023 January 21

CTET Application Form 2024 Link

Candidates are required to register themselves in order to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test exam. The CTET January 2024 application form link is activated on the official website. It will remain active till November 23. We have provided the direct link to apply for the CTET exam below for your convenience. Candidates must submit their application forms before the CTET Last Date 2024.

CTET January 2024 Application Form Link

Pre-Requisites for CTET January 2024 Application Form

There are certain documents that candidates must keep handy while filling out the CTET 2024 Jan application form. As per the official notification, here’s the list of documents that one will need while applying for CTET January 2024.

Passport size photograph

Candidate’s signature

Educational qualification certificates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Valid email ID and phone number

Steps to Fill CTET Online Form

To fill out and submit the CTET 2024 application form, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education or Central Teacher Eligibility Test. You can also click on the direct link provided above.

Step 2: Go to the registration window to register yourself.

Step 3: Log in using the registration details and new login credentials you received on your email address or phone number.

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload your photograph, signature, and other documents by following the requisites mentioned by the exam conducting authority.

Step 6: Review the CTET 2024 online form to look for errors in the form, if any as the application form once submitted cannot be edited again.

Step 7: Pay the required fees and submit the online CTET 2024 application form.

Step 8: Download the CTET January 2024 application form for future reference.

CTET January 2024 Application Fee

The Central Board of Secondary Education will require candidates to pay an application fee to register for the CTET 2024 Jan exam. The application fee varies depending on the category of the candidate and the exam they are applying for.

Category Only Paper – I or II Both Paper – I or II General / OBC (NCL) Rs. 1000 Rs. 1200 SC / ST / Differently Abled Person Rs. 500 Rs. 600

Candidates must note that the CTET last date for submission of the application fee is November 23.