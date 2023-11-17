CTET Exam Centres 2024: State-wise Test Cities List and Code

CTET Exam Centres 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education issued the CTET Exam Centres List along with the notification. CTET 2024 will be conducted in 135 cities in India. Check out the complete list of CTET Exam Centres here along with the cities’ names and codes.

CTET Exam Centres List is released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the official notification. The authorities will be conducting the CTET 2024 exam in 135 cities. Last year, the total number of CTET exam centres was 211, which has been decreased to 135 this year.

CTET is one of the most popular examinations conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teacher posts for Classes 1 to 8 in Government Schools. Almost 12 lakh candidates appear for the exam. While filling out the CTET application form, the candidates were required to select their most preferred test centre. The CTET Exam Centres are allotted to the candidates based on their preference. In cases of unavailability of seats in a particular centre, they will be allotted a seat in the nearest exam centre.

CTET Exam Centres 2024

Along with the official notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education releases details and information regarding the CTET Exam Centres. The notification for the December 2023 session has already been released. You can visit the official website to download the CTET 2024 notification PDF.

CTET Exam Date 2024

Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadline. As per the official notification, the registration process commenced on November 03 and will conclude on November 23. The exam for CTET December session is scheduled to be held on January 21. Check all the important dates and complete the exam schedule for CTET 20234 exam below.

CTET 2024 Exam Schedule Events Important Dates Notification released on November 3 Registration dates November 3 to 23 Last Date for submission of fee November 23 Final verification of payment of fee by bank November 28 Online Correction Schedule November 28 to December 2 CTET Exam Date 2024 January 21

CTET Exam Centres State-wise

The cities where the CTET January 2024 exam will be conducted are given in the table below. While filling out the application form, candidates must select the CTET Exam centre carefully as the examination centres will be allotted to them as per the options they have selected. Mentioned below is the state-wise list of CTET Exam Centres 2024.