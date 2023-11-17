CTET Exam Centres 2024: State-wise Test Cities List and Code

CTET Exam Centres 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education issued the CTET Exam Centres List along with the notification. CTET 2024 will be conducted in 135 cities in India. Check out the complete list of CTET Exam Centres here along with the cities’ names and codes.

Check the list of CTET 2024 Exam Centres here.
Check the list of CTET 2024 Exam Centres here.

CTET Exam Centres List is released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with the official notification. The authorities will be conducting the CTET 2024 exam in 135 cities. Last year, the total number of CTET exam centres was 211, which has been decreased to 135 this year.

CTET is one of the most popular examinations conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teacher posts for Classes 1 to 8 in Government Schools. Almost 12 lakh candidates appear for the exam. While filling out the CTET application form, the candidates were required to select their most preferred test centre. The CTET Exam Centres are allotted to the candidates based on their preference. In cases of unavailability of seats in a particular centre, they will be allotted a seat in the nearest exam centre.

Shiv Khera

CTET Exam Centres 2024

Along with the official notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education releases details and information regarding the CTET Exam Centres. The notification for the December 2023 session has already been released. You can visit the official website to download the CTET 2024 notification PDF.

CTET Exam Date 2024

Prospective candidates must be aware of the important dates to avoid missing out on any deadline. As per the official notification, the registration process commenced on November 03 and will conclude on November 23. The exam for CTET December session is scheduled to be held on January 21. Check all the important dates and complete the exam schedule for CTET 20234 exam below.

CTET 2024 Exam Schedule

Events

Important Dates

Notification released on

November 3

Registration dates

November 3 to 23

Last Date for submission of fee

November 23

Final verification of payment of fee by bank

November 28

Online Correction Schedule

November 28 to December 2

CTET Exam Date 2024

January 21

Also, read:

CTET Exam Centres State-wise

The cities where the CTET January 2024 exam will be conducted are given in the table below. While filling out the application form, candidates must select the CTET Exam centre carefully as the examination centres will be allotted to them as per the options they have selected. Mentioned below is the state-wise list of CTET Exam Centres 2024.

List of CTET 2024 Exam Centres

State

City Code

City

Andaman & Nicobar

101

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

102

Guntur

103

Tirupati

104

Vijayawada

105

Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

106

Itanagar

Assam

107

Dibrugarh

108

Guwahati

109

Silchar

Bihari

110

Begusarai

111

Bhagalpur

112

Bhojpur (Ara)

113

Darbhanga

114

Gaya

115

Gopalganj

116

Madhubani

117

Muzaffarpur

118

Nalanda

119

Patna

120

Purnia

121

Rohtas

122

Saharsa

123

Samastipur

124

Saran

125

Vaishali (Hajipur)

Chandigarh

126

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

127

Bhilai/Durg

128

Bilaspur

129

Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

130

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Daman & Diu

131

Daman

Delhi

132

Delhi Central

133

Delhi East

134

Delhi North

135

Delhi South

136

Delhi West

Goa

137

Panaji

Gujarat

138

Ahmedabad

139

Rajkot

140

Surat

141

Vadodara

Haryana

142

Ambala

143

Faridabad

144

Gurugram

145

Hissar

146

Karnal

147

Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

148

Hamirpur

149

Kangra

150

Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

151

Jammu

152

Srinagar

Jharkhand

153

Bokaro

154

Dhanbad

155

Hazaribagh

156

Jamshedpur

157

Ranchi

Karnataka

158

Bengaluru

159

Hubli

Kerala

160

Ernakulam

161

Kozhikode

162

Thiruvananthapuram

Ladakh

163

Kargil

164

Leh

Lakshadweep

165

Kavarati

Madhya Pradesh

166

Bhopal

167

Gwalior

168

Indore

169

Jabalpur

Maharashtra

170

Amravati

171

Aurangabad

172

Mumbai

173

Nagpur

174

Nashik

175

Pune

176

Solapur

Manipur

177

Imphal

Meghalaya

178

Shillong

Mizoram

179

Aizawl

Nagaland

180

Kohima

Odisha

181

Bhubaneswar

182

Sambalpur

Puducherry

183

Puducherry

Punjab

184

Amritsar

185

Bhatinda

186

Jalandhar

Rajasthan

187

Ajmer

188

Alwar

189

Bikaner

190

Jaipur

191

Jodhpur

192

Kota

193

Udaipur

Sikkim

194

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

195

Chennai

196

Coimbatore

197

Madurai

Telangana

198

Hyderabad

199

Warangal

Tripura

200

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

201

Agra

202

Aligarh

203

Ambedkar Nagar

204

Bareilly

205

Bijnor

206

Deoria

207

Etawah

208

Ghaziabad

209

Ghazipur

210

Gonda

211

Gorakhpur

212

Jaunpur

213

Jhansi

214

Kanpur

215

Lucknow

216

Mainpuri

217

Mathura

218

Mau

219

Meerut

220

Moradabad

221

Noida/Greater Noida

222

Pratapgarh

223

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

224

Raebareli

225

Saharanpur

226

Shahjahanpur

227

Sitapur

228

Sultanpur

229

Varanasi

Uttarakhand

230

Dehradun

231

Haldwani

232

Haridwar

233

Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

234

Kolkata

235

Siliguri

FAQ

Can a candidate change the CTET Exam Centre 2024?

Yes. The officials provide a separate link to make changes in the CTET exam centres after the closing of the registration process.

How many CTET Exam Centres can a candidate choose?

A candidate can opt for 4 CTET exam centres while filling out the application form.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next