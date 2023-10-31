CTET Teacher Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In Hand Salary, Allowances

CTET Teacher Salary: Get the complete information on CTET Salary after 7th pay commission with allowances and grade pay here. Know the CTET In Hand Salary of Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) here.

CTET Salary is the primary motivating factor for candidates who aspire to become teacher in government schools. Being a teacher is a highly reputable job role and applicants from all over the country apply for CTET exam due to its lucrative salary packages and healthy work-life balance. This career option not only offers enticing salary packages but also offers several perks and benefits to the candidates. Hence, it is necessary to be well-versed with the CTET Salary Structure and several allowances that are included in it.

In this article, we have mentioned the complete CTET Salary Structure with Hand Pay, Basic Pay, Grade Pay, and other perquisites offered to PRT, TGT, and PGT Teachers.

CTET Salary

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducts the CTET Exam to determine the eligibility of candidates for teacher posts. It is held in 2 stages: Paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and Paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). Those who will qualify for both exams will be recruited as teachers in the Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and others. They will be entitled to lucrative salary packages and several allowances.

As per the 7th pay commission, the CTET Salary ranges between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 53,000. Along with it, allowances for travel, house rent, health expenses, etc are also included in CTET Teacher Salary. Scroll on to see the complete salary structure of CTET PRT, PGT, and TGT Teachers.

CTET Teacher Salary After 7th Pay Commission

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the CTET Salary saw a huge jump. The government increased the percentage of allowances which resulted in a significant hike in CTET Teacher Salary.

CTET PRT Teacher Salary

Candidates appointed as PRT teachers will get a monthly salary of Rs. 40,240. Their pay scale will be Rs. 9,300 to Rs. 34,800. Mentioned below is the complete CTET Salary breakdown of PRT teachers.

Components CTET PRT Salary Structure CTET PRT Pay Scale Rs. 9,300 - Rs. 34,800 Grade Pay Rs. 4,200 Basic Pay after 7th Pay Commission Rs. 35,400 HRA Rs. 3,240 TA Rs. 1,600 Gross Salary (Basic Pay+HRA+TA) Rs. 40,240 CTET PRT In Hand Salary Rs. 35,000 - Rs. 37,000

CTET TGT Teacher Salary

The initial salary of TGT teachers will be Rs. 49,900 which will gradually increase over the years. Take a look at the complete salary structure of CTET Salary 2023 for TGT Teachers in the table below.

Components CTET TGT Salary Structure CTET TGT Pay Scale Rs. 9,300 - Rs. 34,800 Grade Pay Rs. 4,600 Basic Pay after 7th Pay Commission Rs. 44,900 HRA Rs. 3,400 TA Rs. 1,600 Gross Salary (Basic Pay+HRA+TA) Rs. 49,900 CTET In Hand Salary 2023 TGT Rs. 43,000 - Rs. 46,000

CTET PGT Teacher Salary

Those who have applied for the PGT Teacher position will get the highest remuneration. Their gross salary will be Rs. 53,550 per month, of which certain deductions will be made. Check the CTET In Hand Salary for PGT Teacher below.

Components CTET PGT Salary Structure CTET PGT Pay Scale Rs. 9,300 - Rs. 34,800 CTET PGT Grade Pay Rs. 4,800 Basic Pay after 7th Pay Commission Rs. 47,600 HRA Rs. 4,350 TA Rs. 1,600 Gross Salary (Basic Pay+HRA+TA) Rs. 53,550 CTET PGT In Hand Salary Rs. 48,000 - Rs. 50,000

CTET Salary 2023 Allowances

The Central Board of Secondary Education offers an attractive salary package along with various allowances. Listed below are the allowances included in CTET Salary.

House Rent Allowance

Dearness Allowances

Travel Allowance

CTET Teacher Job Profile 2023

The job profile of a teacher is undoubtedly the most desired role among government aspirants. Candidates applying for the CTET December Exam 2023 must be aware of the roles and responsibilities that come along with the position.