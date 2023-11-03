CTET 2024 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in: Check Jan Exam Date, Eligibility and Other Details

CTET 2024 Notification has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 03 November 2023 at the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the Notification, and check Online Application Form. Also check Paper 1 and Paper 2 Exam Date, Eligibility, Application Fee and Other Details.

CTET Notification 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) published the notification for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be held in January 2024. The notification is released on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates interested in appearing in the exam can apply online from 03 November to 23 November 2023. Candidates can check the CTET 2024 Exam Date and other details below.

CTET 2024 January Exam Date

CBSE conducted the December Exam on 21 January 2024 from 09:30 AM to 12:00 NOON for Paper 1 and from 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM for Paper 2. The paper will be held for primary teacher who teaches classes 1-5, and another paper for upper primary teachers who teach classes 6-8. The mode of the exam will be offline.

CTET 2024 January Notification

CBSE is going to conduct an examination for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on the official website ctet.nic.in. The official notification of this exam has been released by CBSE on 03 November 2023. Candidates who want to fill out their CTET application form on December 1 for Paper 2 or Paper 2023 exams will have to pay the exam fee as well.

CTET Notification Download Click Here CTET Online Application Link Apply Here

CTET 2024 January Important Dates

The candidates can check the important dates related to the exam and application form in the table below:

CTET January Notification Date 3rd November 2023 CTET Application Starting Date 2023 3rd November 2023 CTET Application Last Date 2023 23rd November 2023 Last date for submission of application fee 28th November 2023 Application Form Correction Window 28th Nov to 02 Dec 2023 CTET Exam Date 2024 21 January 2024 CTET Exam Result Date 2024 February 2024

How to apply for CTET Jan Exam 2024?

To fill the CTET 2023 application form, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in CTET.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply for CTET-Jan2024' link on the homepage.

Step 3: If you are a new user, click on the "New Registration" button and register yourself by providing your basic details such as name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

Step 4: If you are an existing user, log in using your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form carefully providing all the required information like personal details, educational qualification, teaching experience and category.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of your required documents including your photograph and signature.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online using debit card, credit card or net banking.

Step 8: Review all the details you have entered, make corrections if required and then submit your application form.

Step 9: Download and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

CTET Jan Application Fee:

Category Candidates Appear in Paper 1 or Paper 2 Candidates Appear in Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 Gen/OBC (NCL) Rs. 1000/- Rs. 1200/- SC/ST/Diff-Able Person Rs. 500/- Rs. 600/-

CTET 2024 Admit Card

The candidates must download e-Admit Card from the CTET official website to appear in the exam. The admit card will be released in the first of January.

CTET 2024 Eligibility

The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are as notified by NCTE. The candidates are advised to visit the website of NCTE https://ncte.gov.in to as check the eligibility conditions.

What is the Validity for the CTET 2024 Certificate?

The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate is for lifetime. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET Certificate. Candidates who has qualified CTET may also appear again to improve their scores.