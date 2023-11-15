MoHFW Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 487 Group B and C Posts at hlldghs.cbtexam.in

MoHFW Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General of Health Services commenced the application process for various Group B & C posts. The registration process is underway and the last date to apply online is November 30. Know where and how to apply for MoHFW Recruitment 2023 here. Also, find out the number of vacancies available under this recruitment drive.

MoHFW Recruitment 2023: The Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has released a notification inviting online applications from Indian citizens for various Group B & C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official website at hlldghs.cbtexam.in. The MoHFW Recruitment 2023 is open for both male and female candidates for a total of 487 posts. Aspiring candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the last date i.e. November 30.

MoHFW Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

As per the official notification, the registration process commenced on November 10 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30. Check out all the important dates for MoHFW Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

DGHS Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Opening date of application November 10 Closing date of application November 30 Last date to pay application fee December 01 Admit card release date 1st week of December 2023 MoHFW Exam Date 2023 2nd week of December 2023

MoHFW Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be called for the computer-based test, scheduled to be held in the 2nd week of December 2023. Those who will qualify at this stage will be called for document verification round in which they will be required to carry their original eligibility certificates/ documents.

MoHFW Vacancy 2023

A total of 487 vacancies are to be filled through this MoHFW Recruitment drive. Mentioned below is the number of vacancies released for each post.

Post Name Number of Vacancies Research Assistant 12 Technician 06 Laboratory Attendant 02 Laboratory Assistant Grade II 04 Insect Collector 02 Technician 04 Laboratory Technician 03 Health Inspector 06 Field Worker 01 Library & Information Asst 06 Library Clerk 02 Physiotherapist 06 Medical social Welfare Officer 06 X-Ray Technician 06 Medical Laboratory Technologist 06 Instructor (VTW) Fitter Trade 02 Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist 02 Pressing Man 05

DGHS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for MoHFW Recruitment 2023 vary from post to post. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to know the eligibility criteria for the post they are applying for.

Steps to Apply for MoHFW Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate General of Health Services at hlldghs.cbtexam.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your personal details and educational information to complete the online application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per your category and submit the application form.

Step 6: Download the MoHFW Recruitment 2023 application form and take a print out for future reference.