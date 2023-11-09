WCD Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10,400 Anganwadi Vacancies; Check Eligibility and Application Link Here

Women & Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat has initiated the application process for Anganwadi workers and helpers positions. The registration window will close on November 30. Find the direct link to apply for WCD Recruitment 2023 here. Also, check eligibility, age limit, and vacancies for WCD Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2023.

WCD Recruitment 2023: The Women & Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi workers position. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website, e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

The registration process is underway, and the last date to apply is November 30. A total of 10,400 vacancies for Anganwadi Workers and Helper have been announced in the notification. Candidates who have completed their matriculation and are aged between 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply for WCD Recruitment 2023.

Women & Child Development Department has released a WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF for filling 10,400 vacancies. Interested candidates can go through the table below to know all the key details regarding the WCD Gujarat Recruitment 2023.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment Name of the organization Women & Child Development Department (WCD) Post name Anganwadi Workers and Helper Vacancies 10,400 Application Start Date November 08 Last date to apply November 30 Official website e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

The officials released the Gujarat Anganwadi Notification for each district separately. The direct link to check the WCD Anganwadi Notification is provided below for your convenience. Candidates must ensure that they know each detail of the WCD Bharti before applying for the posts.

WCD Gujarat Anganwadi Eligibility

To become eligible for WCD Anganwadi Recruitment, candidates must possess the class 10th passing certificate and fall within the prescribed age bracket. They should be above the age of 18 and below the age of 33 years. Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved categories.

WCD Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials announced a total of 10,400 vacancies for Anganwadi Worker and Helper positions. Of these, 3421 are reserved for Anganwadi Workers and 6979 for Anganwadi Helpers.

Post Number of vacancies Anganwadi Worker 3421 Anganwadi Helper 6979 Total 10400

How to Apply for WCD Bharti?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Women & Child Development Department, Gujarat at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to the apply online link for your region and register yourself.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully. Make sure that you are entering the correct information or else you will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

Step 6: Upload your photograph, qualification certificates and other documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Make the fee payment as per your category and submit the Gujarat Anganwadi application form.

Step 8: Download the WCD Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.