BPSSC Bihar SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Apply for 64 Vacancies from November 04

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission will recruit eligible candidates for the Sub-Inspector post. The application process will commence on November 04, 2023. Get all the details on Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2023 here.

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an official recruitment notification for the recruitment against 64 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Sub-Inspector. The online application process will commence on November 04 and the deadline for the submission of the application form will be December 04. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023

BPSSC is conducting the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 64 vacancies for the post of Prohibition Sub Inspector. Prospective candidates must note that the commission will shortlist candidates on the basis of their performance in the written exam and physical endurance test/ physical standard test (PET/PST). Go through the detailed Bihar Police SI Notification 2023 PDF shared below to know more about it.

Bihar Police SI Notification 2023 PDF

BPSSC SI Vacancy 2023

Bihar Police aims to fill 64 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Take a look at the table below to know the complete breakdown of Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2023.

Bihar Police Vacancy 2023 Post Number of vacancies Sub-Inspector Prohibition 63 Police Sub-Inspector Vigilance 1

Bihar Police SI Eligibility 2023

Candidates applying for sub-inspector posts should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university/institution/college. They should be above 20 years of age and below 37 years for male candidates, and 40 years for female candidates. In addition to this, they must fulfil the physical requirements mentioned by the commission in the official notification.

How to Apply for Bihar Police Sub Inspector?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar Police Sub Inspector apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download the Bihar Police SI Application Form for future needs.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection will be based on 3 stages: Prelims, Mains, and Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test (PET/PST). Those who will qualify for all the stages will be recruited as Prohibition Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police.