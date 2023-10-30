CTET 2023 December Application Form Begins Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps For Registration and Last Date

CTET 2023 registration process for the December session will commence shortly. The Central Board of Secondary Education will make the CTET registration link available on the official website, ctet.nic.in. To assist candidates in the application process, we have mentioned everything about CTET December 2023 registration including the steps to apply, important dates, the necessary documents required for the CTET 2023 application form etc.

Get all the latest updates on CTET December 2023 Application Form here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to commence the CTET 2023 Registration process soon. After the registration announcement, eligible candidates who aspire to secure a teaching position in the government sector will be able to submit their application forms through the official website at ctet.nic.in. According to reports, the CTET Registration process for the December 2023 session is likely to begin in the first week of November 2023. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

In this article, we have mentioned everything you need to know about CTET registration process along with the application form, fees, and documents required.

CTET Application Form 2023

Every year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted twice a year to determine to the eligibility of candidates for teacher posts for Classes 1 to 8 in Government Schools. The officials have already concluded the recruitment cycle for July session and will soon release the official CTET December 2023 Notification PDF on its official website. Along with the notification PDF, the application process for CTET December 2023 will commence. We will notify you as soon as the CBSE initiates the CTET 2023 registration.

CTET December Registration Dates 2023

The tentative CTET December 2023 registration date is the first week of November 2023. Interested candidates must know the CTET registration date to ensure they don't miss the deadline. You can bookmark this page to get all the latest updates.

CTET Exam Schedule 2023 Events Dates Notification Release Date 1st week of November 2023 (Tentative) CTET Application Form 2023 Expected Date 1st week of November 2023 (Tentative) CTET Application Form 2023 Last Date To be notified Last date to pay the application fee To be notified Application form correction window To be notified CTET Exam Date 2023 To be notified

How to fill CTET December 2023 Application Form?

Upon the activation of CTET December 2023 registration link, candidates are advised to follow the given below steps to submit their application form successfully.

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage, register yourself and generate the login credentials.

Step 4: Log in using the same credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee as per your category to submit the CTET Application Form 2023 successfully.

Step 7: Download it and take its print out for future reference.

Pre-Requisites for CTET Application Form 2023

Candidates have to keep the given below documents handy while filling out the CTET December 2023 registration form.

Photograph

Signature

SC/ST certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo Identity proof.

CTET December 2023 Application Fee

CTET registration fee is Rs. 1000 for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 600 for candidates belonging to SC/ST category. However, the application fee differs if the candidate needs to apply for both CTET Paper 1 and 2.