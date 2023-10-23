SSB Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 272 GD Posts Under Sports Quota at ssbrectt.gov.in

SSB Constable Notification is released for 272 General Duty Constable Posts. Candidates satisfying all the eligibility parameters can submit their application forms by 20 November 2023. Go through the detailed notification PDF provided below to know more about SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2023.

Get all the details of SSB GD Constable 2023 Recruitment here.

Sashatra Seema Bal has invited applications for 272 General Duty Constable. Interested candidates must check out the detailed notification of SSC constable recruitment to ensure their eligibility and then apply online by visiting the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 272 posts of Constable (General Duty) under sports quota. The application process for SSB Constable Recruitment 2023 is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 20 November. Get all the details pertaining to SSB Recruitment 2023 here.

SSB Constable Notification 2023

Sashastra Seema Bal has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for General Central Service, Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Combatised posts of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota for the year 2023 in Sashatra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs. It is released in PDF format comprising all the details related to SSB GD Constable Recruitment 2023. The direct link to download SSB Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF is provided below.

SSB GD Constable Notification PDF

SSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

In order to be eligible for SSB General Duty Constable, aspirants should have completed matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institute. Moreover, they should fall within the limit of 18 to 23 years. Age relaxation is permissible for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Candidates should make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

How to Apply Online for SSB Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSB Constable (General Duty) Recruitment 2023 Apply online link' provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per your category.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

SSB Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a total of Rs 100 as examination fees if they belong to the General/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/ OBC category. SC/ ST/ Female candidates are exempted from paying the payment of fees.