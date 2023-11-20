AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 3036 Group B and C Vacancies at aiims.edu

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences commenced the application process for the Common Recruitment Examination. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form available on the official website at aiims.edu. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 01 (05:00 PM). The exam is scheduled to be held on December 18 & 20.

Get all the details of AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 here.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the application process for the Common Recruitment Examination. This recruitment drive is being conducted to shortlist eligible Indian national candidates for the non-faculty Group B & C posts. The registration process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 1, 2023. Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria must submit their AIIMS CRE Application Form by 5 pm on the last date.

As per the official notification, the admit card will be issued on December 12 and the exam is scheduled to be held on December 18 & 20 in all major cities across the country.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023

AllMS Delhi issued the AIIMS Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF for 3036 posts at aiims.edu. The registration process for AIIMS Recruitment 2023 has begun on November 17. Candidates who want to apply for AIIMS CRE Recruitment can fill out the application form through the official website. You can also refer to the official notification provided below to know more about it.

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for AIIMS CRE Recruitment 2023 vary from post to post. Candidates who are planning to apply for non-faculty posts must know the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. Those who fail to fulfil any of the requirements mentioned in the notification will be disqualified from the selection process.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The exam conducting authority is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 3036 posts. Mentioned below are the post-wise vacancies released under AIIMS Delhi Recruitment.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Posts Number of Vacancies Assistant Administrative Officer 13 Assistant Dietician 4 Assistant Engineer(A/C & R) 4 Assistant Engineer(Civil) 5 Assistant Engineer( Electrical) 3 Assistant Laundry Supervisor 13 Assistant Store Officer 3 Audiologist & Speech Specialist 8 Audiologist 2 Bio Medical Engineer 1 Cashier 31 Chief Cashier 1 Coding Clerk 209 CSSD Technicians 3 Dark Room Assistant 10

How to Apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Go to the recruitment portal at aiims.edu.

Step 2: Click on the AIIMS Non-Faculty Recruitment 2023 registration link.

Step 3: If you are a new user, register yourself. Fill in the basic information and contact details to generate a User ID and password.

Step 4: Log in to your account using the credentials that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form. Make sure you have entered accurate information or else your candidature will be cancelled.

Step 6: Attach all the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 7: Make the fee payment and submit the AIIMS CRE application form.

Step 8: Download the AIIMS application form 2023 for future reference.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

For the selection to the non-faculty post through the AIIMS CRE exam, candidates need to score more than the minimum qualifying marks. Those who will clear this stage will be called for document scrutiny.